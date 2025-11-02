Malaysian Shot 18 Times In Southern Thailand, Witnessed By Pregnant Wife

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian man was shot 18 times in front of his pregnant wife at their home in Sungai Golok, southern Thailand, on Saturday evening (1 November).

Mohd Fuad Fahmie Ghazali, 33, died at Sungai Golok Hospital at 9 pm, about three hours after the attack.

“My husband was shot 18 times right in front of me,” his wife Wan Fatihah Mat Hussin, 35, told reporters at her husband’s burial in Kampung Apam, Pasir Mas, on Sunday (2 November).

Wan Fatihah, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, said her husband was installing a CCTV camera at their home in Kampung Bering when two men approached from behind around 6.40 pm local time.

The two suspects came from behind and shot my husband using two pistols each. Shot after shot was fired at my husband. I ran towards him and managed to hug him after he fell.

The attackers continued firing until their ammunition ran out before walking away, she said.

Suspects Are The Wife’s Cousins

Mohd Fuad Fahmie was shot in the torso, neck and several other parts of his body. The number of shots was confirmed after a post-mortem examination.

A family member, who identified himself as Ahmad, 55, stated that the two suspects are believed to be brothers and are cousins of Wan Fatihah.

They are related to Wan Fatihah. Until now, we have not received any updates on whether the police have arrested both of them.

Mohd Fuad Fahmie was buried at the Kampung Apam Islamic Cemetery on Sunday afternoon. His mother, Zaiton Abdul Rahman, 64, and other family members attended the funeral.

Wan Fatihah will observe her mourning period at her mother-in-law’s house and is expected to give birth in Malaysia.

Suspect Is A Former Kelantan Football Import Player

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed that the suspect in the case is a former import football player for Kelantan, based on investigations conducted by his officers.

The suspect is believed to hold dual citizenship, and police have launched an operation to locate him.

In addition to setting up roadblocks, I have also instructed all agencies controlling the border to tighten monitoring.

He added that checks revealed Mohd Fuad Fahmie had four records related to drug offences.

The victim was found to have been involved in drug abuse and possession since 2020.

When asked whether the motive for the incident was related to drug debts, Mohd Yusoff said his side would leave it to Thai authorities to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade has intensified security measures and border inspections along the Malaysia-Thailand boundary following the fatal shooting.

Adapted from reports by Sinar Harian and Gempak.

