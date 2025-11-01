Aeroline Suspended For One Month Over TBS Relocation Dispute

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian bus operator Aeroline will suspend all services from 6 November to 5 December, following a directive from the Malaysian Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

The suspension stems from the company’s continued operation from city centre locations instead of relocating to Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) as required by transport authorities.

Aeroline has been operating pickup points at Corus KLCC, 1 Utama, and Sunway Pyramid, maintaining these locations despite directives to consolidate operations at TBS.

The company states it is appealing the suspension and hopes to continue serving passengers from these city centre locations.

APAD’s requirement for bus operators to use designated terminals is part of broader efforts to centralise and regulate Malaysia’s intercity bus services.

TBS serves as the central hub for bus operations in the Klang Valley region.

Company Response and Passenger Impact

In its public announcement, Aeroline emphasised its 23-year operational history and commitment to passenger safety.

The company highlighted features such as driver briefings, prioritising safety over schedule adherence, and GPS tracking systems to monitor vehicle speeds.

“We remain committed to working closely with the Government to support Malaysia’s progress in public transportation,” the company stated, while maintaining its appeal against the relocation requirement.

The suspension affects passengers with existing bookings during the one-month period.

Aeroline is offering two options to affected customers: full refunds or ticket retention for future travel dates.

Some passengers have expressed a preference for Aeroline’s current pickup locations over TBS, citing convenience factors.

However, the regulatory framework requires compliance with designated terminal usage regardless of passenger preferences.

Aeroline Case May Set Precedent for Malaysia’s Transport Sector

The dispute highlights broader tensions in Malaysia’s public transportation sector between operational convenience and regulatory standardisation, as transport authorities push for centralised terminals to improve oversight, safety, and efficiency.

While most bus operators have complied with relocation requirements, Aeroline’s resistance stands out, leading to its current suspension.

The company plans to use this period for service improvements while continuing to appeal through proper channels, directing passengers to contact government agencies, such as APAD, with their feedback.

Though the suspension is scheduled to end on 5 December, the final resolution hinges on ongoing negotiations between Aeroline and transport authorities regarding terminal compliance.

The outcome may set a precedent for how similar operator-regulator disputes are handled in Malaysia’s evolving public transportation landscape.

