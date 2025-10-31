Woman Reads Quran Aloud On LRT, Divides Opinion On Public Space Etiquette

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A social media post about a woman reading the Quran aloud on Malaysia’s Light Rail Transit (LRT) has ignited a heated discussion about religious practices in public spaces and consideration for fellow commuters.

The incident, shared by user yana.lyvv on Threads, described how a female passenger was reciting the Quran during her train journey, with her voice becoming louder as the ambient noise in the carriage increased.

She expressed uncertainty about how to feel about the situation, noting that while the woman wasn’t doing anything wrong, she was concerned about the comfort levels of other passengers.

The post generated hundreds of responses reflecting diverse perspectives within Malaysia’s multicultural society.

Community Split Between Support and Etiquette Concerns

Comments ranged from supportive to critical, with many offering different views on whether it’s appropriate to recite the Quran loudly on public transport.

The discussion highlighted various Islamic perspectives, with some users citing the teachings of religious scholars on audible reading for proper tajweed (pronunciation), while others emphasised Islamic principles of consideration for others in shared spaces.

Suggested alternatives included silent reading or using headphones.

One Threads user created a comparison list criticizing Yana for allegedly targeting religious practices while ignoring other annoying behaviors, such as loud phone calls and body odor.

She explained that she was genuinely unsure about appropriate behaviour in Malaysia’s diverse society and cited Islamic teachings against loud recitation in noisy environments.

