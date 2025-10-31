Padini Apologises After Bodyshaming TikTok Video Angers Many

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Local fashion retailer Padini has issued a public apology after a TikTok video appeared to mock customers’ body sizes, triggering widespread criticism online.

The controversial video, posted on the brand’s TikTok account, showed an employee appearing to be in thought, accompanied by text that read: “How do I tell customers that it’s not our clothes that are small, but they need to lose weight?”

The Malay text overlay read: “macam mana nak bagitahu customer, yang sebenarnya bukan baju Padini yang kecil tapi akak yang kena diet”.

It quickly went viral, drawing sharp condemnation from the public who criticised the brand for insulting customers who required larger sizes.

Following the backlash, the public listed company on the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange (KLSE) swiftly removed the video from all platforms and posted a public apology on its TikTok account.

Divided Public Opinion on Content

In its statement, Padini Holdings said the company takes full responsibility for the insensitive content that caused offence, expressing sincere apologies for any hurt or disappointment caused.

The company’s management is reviewing internal processes to prevent similar issues from recurring.

Padini Holdings also emphasised its commitment to treating everyone with respect and understanding, pledging to maintain the trust and confidence of customers, employees and the public in the brand.

The public reaction was sharply divided, with many criticising Padini for body-shaming customers and arguing that a fashion company should help build confidence rather than shame people about their body size.

However, some defended the content, arguing that it was simply telling the truth about health and encouraging people to exercise instead of overeating.

READ MORE: [Watch] Netizens Roasted For Body-Shaming Plus-Sized Newlyweds

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.