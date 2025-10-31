Malaysia’s Electric Revolution Just Got A Boost – Proton Launches Affordable e.MAS5 With Early Bird Pricing

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s most affordable electric ride, the Proton e.MAS 5 officially hit the streets with prices that’ll make petrol car dealers sweat – RM59,800 for the Prime and RM72,800 for the Premium.

Early birds can enjoy a sweet RM3,000 discount, bringing the prices down to RM56,800 and RM69,800 until the end of next year.

Proton’s so confident in this electric gamble that they’re throwing around warranties like confetti – six years, unlimited mileage, for the whole car and eight years for the battery, because apparently they actually want you to drive the thing.

Early adopters also score SPower Packs worth up to RM8,000, which include trade-in cash, five years of free internet (because your car now needs WiFi), a home charger, and better loan rates through Proton Commerce car financing.

Small Car, Big Attitude

The basic Prime packs a 30.12kWh battery with 79PS that’ll get you 225km on a charge and top out at 125km/h, while the Premium cranks things up with a beefier 40.16kWh battery and 116PS motor that stretches range to 325km and rockets from 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds.

Both ride on rear-wheel drive with traction control, apparently because someone at Proton thinks compact EVs should handle like proper sports cars.

This little rocket maximises every millimetre with a 70-litre front trunk where the engine used to live, sneaky under-seat storage, and a boot that morphs from 375 to a massive 1,320 litres when you fold the seats down.

The exterior exudes a friendly, rounded vibe that won’t scare your grandmother, complemented by practical SUV-style black cladding and full LED lighting that screams, “I’m electric and I know it.”

Sitting on sharp 16-inch two-tone wheels, it manages to look modern without trying too hard, retaining that approachable charm of a compact car.

Inside, the designers went storage-crazy with 32 different compartments scattered throughout the cabin, because apparently, they figured out that people actually need places to put their stuff in real life.

This Electric Ride’s Got More Tech Than Your Living Room

Step inside the e.MAS 5 and you’re greeted by a massive 14.6-inch touchscreen running Atlas Auto OS that knows where every charging station is and plays nice with your iPhone or Android, while an 8.8-inch digital display handles your driving stats because regular gauges are apparently so last century.

This car actually listens when you talk to it in English or Bahasa Melayu, and you can even fire up the Proton e.MAS app to check your battery or blast the AC before leaving the house.

Most cars get Flint Grey interiors, but Premium models in fancy Marble Cream or Quartz Rose paint get Alabaster White seats that probably look great until someone spills their teh tarik.

When it comes to charging, both versions sip power at home through a 6.6kW setup, but the real party happens at DC fast chargers, where the Prime gulps 53kW while the Premium goes beast mode at 71kW, taking your battery from nearly dead to mostly alive in just 21 minutes.

The safety tech reads like a sci-fi wishlist, featuring Adaptive Cruise Control, automatic emergency braking, collision warnings for every scenario, lane change assistance, and blind spot monitoring—essentially a co-pilot that never asks to change the radio.

All this tech wizardry comes wrapped in Malaysia’s most affordable electric package to date, making it the perfect gateway for anyone ready to say goodbye to the petrol pump forever.

