Body Found In Car At Kuching Mall Confirmed As Missing 24-Year-Old Woman

Police have confirmed that a body found inside a locked car at a shopping mall in Kuching, Sarawak, on Tuesday (28 October) is that of a 24-year-old woman who had been reported missing earlier this week.

The woman was identified as Marianna Liew Ai Jia, who was reported missing on 25 October after she left her home in Tabuan Laru, driving a Nissan Grand Livina.

Her body was discovered in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked at a mall along Jalan Song on Wednesday (29 October) after a member of the public noticed a smell and alerted authorities.

Firefighters were called in to assist with opening the car door, which was locked from the inside.

No Foul Play Suspected

An appeal for information on Liew’s whereabouts had been circulated in the Tabuan Jaya area following her disappearance.

Her sister, Ida Brigit Liew, had also publicly requested assistance on Facebook for anyone with information regarding Marianna’s whereabouts, asking for community support.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Kuching police said initial investigations at the scene found no criminal elements, and the case has been classified as a sudden death.

Police also urged the public not to speculate, respecting the family’s sensitivity.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sinar Harian.

