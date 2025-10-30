Seven Malaysian Suspects Among 34 Wanted In Singapore’s Biggest Scam Bust

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Seven Malaysian nationals are among 34 people wanted by Singapore police for their alleged involvement in a sophisticated scam syndicate that operated from Cambodia and defrauded victims of at least S$41 million.

The Malaysian suspects; Tang Soon Fai, Kang Liang Yee, Tang Soon Wah, Hoe Ming Wei, Pang Han Ee, Bernard Goh Yie Shen and Yip Chee Hoe, allegedly worked alongside 27 Singaporeans in what authorities describe as a government official impersonation scam targeting Singapore residents.

Singapore police revealed that the criminal network was responsible for at least 438 cases of fraud, with victims losing a combined total exceeding S$41 million (RM133.39 million).

The investigation began with a joint operation between Singapore and Cambodian police on 9 September, when authorities raided a suspected scam compound in Phnom Penh.

That initial operation led to the arrest of 15 people in Singapore – 12 Singaporeans, two Malaysians and one Philippine national – who were subsequently charged with membership in an organised criminal group.

Cambodia Raid Uncovers Wider Criminal Network

Evidence gathered during the Cambodia operation helped investigators identify the additional 34 suspects, all of whom are believed to have operated from the same Phnom Penh facility but are currently outside Singapore.

The scam operation involved criminals impersonating government officials to deceive victims.

This tactic has become increasingly common across Southeast Asia as criminal networks exploit cross-border jurisdictions to evade law enforcement.

Singapore authorities say they are working with international partners and Interpol to track down and arrest the remaining suspects.

Police have urged anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts to contact Singapore’s police hotline, promising that all tips will be kept confidential.

The investigation represents one of the largest cross-border scam operations uncovered by Singapore authorities, demonstrating both the scale of modern cybercrime and the international cooperation required to combat it.

Parts of this story have been sourced from CNA.

