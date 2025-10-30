Foul Smell Leads To Discovery Of Woman’s Body In Kuching Car Park
The deceased is suspected to be 24-year-old Marianna Liew Ai Jia, who went missing on Saturday after leaving her Tabuan Laru home in a Nissan Grand Livina – the same type of vehicle where the body was found.
A woman’s body was found inside a vehicle at a multi-level car park at a mall in Jalan Song, Kuching, Sarawak, on Wednesday afternoon (29 October) after a strong odour from the car raised public concern around 3:00 PM.
Police believe the woman may have died several days ago.
The discovery was made when members of the public detected the foul smell emanating from the vehicle and alerted authorities.
The deceased is believed to be the same woman who was reported missing several days ago, with the car matching the vehicle driven by the missing person.