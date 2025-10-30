Foul Smell Leads To Discovery Of Woman’s Body In Kuching Car Park

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman’s body was found inside a vehicle at a multi-level car park at a mall in Jalan Song, Kuching, Sarawak, on Wednesday afternoon (29 October) after a strong odour from the car raised public concern around 3:00 PM.

Police believe the woman may have died several days ago.

The discovery was made when members of the public detected the foul smell emanating from the vehicle and alerted authorities.

The deceased is believed to be the same woman who was reported missing several days ago, with the car matching the vehicle driven by the missing person.

Police have sealed off the area to facilitate investigations, though authorities have yet to provide official confirmation of the victim’s identity.

Police on site conducting investigations. (Pix: Utusan Sarawak)

Police Appeal Preceded Discovery

Earlier on Tuesday (28 October), Kuching police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu had issued a public appeal seeking information about 24-year-old Marianna Liew Ai Jia.

Liew went missing on Saturday (25 October) after leaving her Tabuan Laru home in a Nissan Grand Livina.

Her sister has made emotional appeals on Facebook, providing family contact numbers alongside the official police hotlines.

Police have not issued an official statement on the discovery at the time of reporting.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Utusan Sarawak and Malay Mail.

