PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2026 – The Badminton Fever Returns

Come January, Kuala Lumpur will once again transform into the unlikely epicentre of the badminton universe.

The PETRONAS Malaysia Open—one of only four tournaments prestigious enough to earn the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) coveted SUPER 1000 designation—returns to Axiata Arena from 6 to 11 January 2026, promising six days of shuttlecock artistry that draws fans from across the globe.

For those keeping track, tickets go on sale 3 November at 2 p.m. sharp via ticket2u.com.my, and if history is any guide, you’ll want to set multiple alarms.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has learned from past stampedes: they’re offering an Early Bird promotion through 30 November, because nothing says “we care about your wallet” quite like planning.

Something for Everyone

The pricing remains refreshingly democratic.

Tickets are categorised into tiers, offering a range of price points to accommodate different budgets.

This includes more affordable options in the Upper Tier and premium seating in the Platinum (A) category.

Season passes range from RM282 to RM2,000—a spread that acknowledges both the student surviving on instant noodles and the executive who considers courtside seats a business expense.

Daily tickets get the Early Bird treatment too, though BAM Secretary General Dato’ Kenny Goh Chee Keong warns that popular categories have a habit of vanishing faster than a perfectly executed drop shot.

Pearly Tan in action during the PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2025. The World Championship silver medallist will spearhead Malaysia’s national challenge alongside doubles partner M. Thinaah at the 2026 edition, scheduled for 6-11 January at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

When Champions Come Home

Malaysia’s home team reads like a badminton hall of fame: world champions Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, former world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, plus World Championship silver medallists Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah.

It’s the kind of lineup that makes other nations nervously adjust their training schedules.

In a country where badminton courts occupy the same cultural real estate as basketball hoops in American driveways, the Malaysia Open isn’t just a tournament—it’s an annual pilgrimage.

Mark your calendars, set your reminders, and prepare to witness why a small shuttlecock can stop an entire nation in its tracks.

The tournament boasts a total prize money of USD 1,450,000 (RM6.07 million).

Chiharu Shida in action during the PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2025. The Japanese shuttler, widely recognised as a crowd favourite in badminton and supported by her impressive performance and engaging personality. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

