Newborn Baby Girl Found Abandoned Outside Subang Jaya House

Police are searching for the person who abandoned a newborn baby girl outside a house in Subang Jaya recently.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said police received a report from the public about the discovery at 10.27 am on Monday (27 October).

Initial investigations found that the full-term baby was discovered naked inside a blue bag, with the umbilical cord still bloody, he said in a statement.

The baby, weighing 2.6kg, was taken to Shah Alam Hospital for further treatment, and her condition is reported to be stable.

Investigation Launched as Public Shows Support

The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for concealing birth.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the investigating officer, Inspector B. Vanithabdi, at 017-2229832 or the Subang Jaya District Police Headquarters at 03-7862 7222.

Wan Azlan also thanked the public for their cooperation and reminded residents to stay alert and compassionate towards community safety.

Meanwhile, the public expressed a mix of heartbreak over the abandonment, prayers and hopes for the baby to find a loving adoptive family, with several people even expressing willingness to adopt the child themselves.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Harian Metro.

