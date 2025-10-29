Popular Hong Thai Inhalers Recalled After Failed Safety Tests Reveal Dangerous Bacteria

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a health warning for a specific batch of Hong Thai herbal inhalers after laboratory tests revealed the products failed to meet safety standards.

The warning concerns Hong Thai Brand Herbal Inhaler Formula 2, registration number G 309/62, specifically the production batch 000332, manufactured on 9 December 2024, with an expiry date of 8 December 2027.

Laboratory analysis of samples collected by the FDA found abnormalities in several key safety measures, including total aerobic microbial count, total combined yeasts and mould count, and Clostridium levels.

Hong Thai herbal inhalers are traditional remedies commonly used to relieve motion sickness, increase alertness and combat fatigue.

The products have also become popular souvenirs among tourists visiting Thailand.

Under Thailand’s Herbal Products Act, producing or selling substandard herbal products carries penalties including fines, imprisonment, or both.

The FDA is currently considering legal action against those responsible for the non-compliant products.

Company Recalls 200,000 Units

Thai Herbal Hong Thai Ltd., the manufacturer, has announced the recall of the entire contaminated batch comprising 200,000 units after the FDA detected microbial contamination exceeding acceptable safety standards during a routine inspection.

Company founder Teerapong Rabueathum clarified that the contamination issue was confined solely to Lot 000332, while other production batches remain unaffected and safe for sale.

He emphasised that reports suggesting a suspension of all manufacturing and sales were inaccurate.

The company has already begun retrieving the affected batch from the market, though, as it is an older batch, only part of the quantity could be collected.

The official destruction of the recalled products is scheduled for 4 November, in coordination with the FDA.

Enhanced Safety Measures Promised

Thai Herbal Hong Thai has pledged to strengthen its production processes by implementing quality control measures at every stage of manufacturing, including ultraviolet (UV) sterilisation, to ensure all future products meet regulatory standards.

The company is offering full refunds and replacement products to distributors and customers who may still possess items from the contaminated batch.

Returns can be made to the company’s Bangkok facility or by contacting their customer service lines.

The Hong Thai Brand Herbal Inhaler is widely available in Malaysia through online platforms and pharmacies.

Users often rely on Hong Thai to alleviate nasal congestion, ease stress, and relieve headaches, highlighting its versatility as a remedy in everyday life.

A search on Malaysia’s National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) database cannot find Hong Thai products listed.

The NPRA is responsible for regulating and ensuring the safety, quality, and efficacy of pharmaceutical products, traditional medicines, health supplements, and cosmetics in Malaysia.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Thai PBS and The Nation.

