Malaysian Preschool Cook Jailed In Singapore For Molesting Toddlers During Naptime

A 61-year-old Malaysian preschool cook was convicted on Monday (Oct 27) of sexually abusing three girls aged two and below while they were napping at the childcare centre.

Teo Guan Huat, a permanent resident, pleaded guilty to charges of outrage of modesty against the toddlers over a seven-month period from May to November 2023.

The court heard that Teo, who worked as a cook at the preschool, would assist teachers during naptime by laying out mattresses and putting children to sleep. He also escorted children to shower areas.

Prosecutors said Teo exploited his position of trust to commit the offences, targeting the victims because they were too young to speak and report the abuse.

Systematic Abuse And Discovery

Court documents revealed that Teo would put his hands into the children’s diapers and touch their private parts, with the abuse occurring two to three times weekly over seven months.

He would only commit the acts when other teachers weren’t watching, positioning his body to block their view, with CCTV footage showing him constantly checking to ensure he wasn’t being observed.

In one incident, he molested a victim at least nine times over 25 minutes while pretending to help her sleep.

The abuse was discovered on 16 November 2023 when a staff member reviewing CCTV footage spotted Teo inserting his hand under a child’s diaper.

After being confronted, Teo resigned on 23 November, with the matter reported to the police on 2 December.

Although the school’s CCTV system was reformatted between these dates to erase footage, police successfully recovered the deleted recordings.

Mental Health Assessment And Sentencing

Following his arrest on 4 December 2023, Teo told investigators he had erectile dysfunction but was attracted to female genitalia, claiming he committed the acts because he was single and had never been intimate with an adult woman.

The Institute of Mental Health diagnosed him with paedophilic disorder on 22 December 2023, though this was found to have no direct link to his offences.

Prosecutors are seeking at least 10 years’ imprisonment, arguing that he “targeted the most vulnerable of victims” and undermined public confidence in childcare services.

Due to his age, Teo is not eligible for caning, so prosecutors requested an additional nine months’ jail in lieu of the 18 strokes typically imposed.

The judge has adjourned sentencing to 10 November, with Teo remaining in remand since his arrest.

Four women aged 48 to 66, including at least one senior staff member, were charged in February with covering up the incident, though one received a stern warning and was discharged in July.

Adapted from report by Straits Times.

