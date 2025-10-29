KLIA Aerotrain Breaks Down Again, Passengers Walk On Tracks In Darkness

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The aerotrain service at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 suffered another breakdown early Tuesday morning (28 October), forcing passengers to disembark and walk along the tracks in the darkness while carrying their luggage.

Photos circulating on social media showed passengers, including children, trudging along the railway tracks between the main terminal and satellite building after the train stopped mid-journey.

The incident has prompted Transport Minister Anthony Loke to direct the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) to open an investigation against Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), the airport operator.

“While the ministry initially gave MAHB time to adjust during the early stages of aerotrain operations, the service has now been running for several months,” Loke said in a statement.

The ministry, through APAD, will take firm action against MAHB for every service disruption that occurs.

Power Supply Issues Blamed

MAHB attributed the latest breakdown to problems with the power supply system managed by contractor IJM-PESTEC Joint Venture (IPJV).

The same issue had caused a similar disruption on 15 October.

Alstom, the aerotrain project leader, together with IPJV would submit detailed reports and explanations regarding both incidents, the airport operator said.

Since resuming operations in July after a lengthy suspension for upgrades, the RM456 million aerotrain system has faced persistent problems.

The KLIA Aerotrain service was first suspended in March 2023 due to mechanical and electronic failures.

Earlier this month, Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah told Parliament that the aerotrain experienced 19 incidents between 2 July and 30 September alone.

Social media users have expressed frustration over the repeated failures, with some calling the situation “embarrassing for the country” and questioning claims of having “world-class public transport systems.”

MCA Slams Government Over ‘National Embarrassment

Under the Land Public Transport Act 2010, MAHB could face compounds of up to RM250,000 for each breach of its operating licence conditions, as the licensed operator is legally required to maintain satisfactory service standards for airport users.

“Malaysia Airports continues to work closely with the Ministry of Transport and APAD to ensure corrective actions are implemented without delay,” the company said.

The aerotrain connects KLIA Terminal 1’s main building with its satellite terminal, serving international flights.

Meanwhile, MCA has taken a swipe at the government over the repeated breakdowns, with party Youth Secretary-General Saw Yee Fung calling the failures during the ASEAN Summit a “national embarrassment” that tarnishes Malaysia’s image in the eyes of international guests.

The party is demanding that Loke take decisive action beyond mere apologies, including holding MAHB and contractors accountable under warranty agreements and providing transparent explanations to Parliament.

Parts of this story have been sourced from mStar.

