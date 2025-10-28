[Watch] Hong Kong’s Most Cherished Supporting Star Hui Siu-hung Loses Cancer Battle At 76

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Veteran Hong Kong actor Hui Siu-hung, known for his role as “Happy Brother” in the popular TV series “Line Walker,” died early Monday morning (27 October) at the age of 76.

His close friend, prominent actress, singer, and MC, Liza Wang, announced on behalf of his family that Hui passed away peacefully at around 2:30 am due to multiple organ failure caused by cancer.

Family and friends surrounded him at the time of his death.

He leaves behind his wife, Angeli Lung, his daughter, Charmaine, and his son-in-law, Shane Sim.

The actor had been hospitalised in critical condition on Sunday (26 October), prompting many colleagues and friends to visit him, including TVB stars like Felix Wong, Sonija Kwok, and Wong Cho-lam.

Popular actress Charmaine Sheh, who shared a father-daughter bond with Hui both on and off screen, was visibly emotional during a media interview.

She had cancelled a promotional trip to Beijing to visit him in the hospital.

Five-Decade Career Spanning TV and film

Hui began his entertainment career over 50 years ago after joining TVB’s first artist training class.

He appeared in numerous hit dramas and movies, including “You’re Hired,” “Love Undercover,” and “Bounty Lady.”

His performance as Tam Fun-hei (Happy Brother) in the Line Walker series (2014–2020) became particularly popular with audiences.

Throughout his career, he won several awards, including Outstanding Actor at the 2012 TVB Anniversary Awards and Best Supporting Actor in 2013.

The actor was especially popular among Malaysian Chinese audiences, who have a strong following for TVB dramas and Hong Kong movies – his memorable characters and comedic timing made him a household name across the community.

Born into a wealthy merchant family in Guangzhou, China, Hui was nicknamed “Benz Hung” early in his career because he often drove a Mercedes-Benz to work.

His family was known as one of Guangzhou’s most prominent families, with ancestors involved in the salt trade.

