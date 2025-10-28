RM500 Bonus Suggestion For Civil Servants Who Made ASEAN Summit Happen

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The 47th ASEAN Summit is wrapping up in Kuala Lumpur, and now there’s talk about throwing some cash at the thousands of government workers who made it all happen.

Tanah Merah MP Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz from Bersatu thinks the government should cough up RM500 for each public servant who’s been grinding away to make Malaysia look good on the international stage.

We’re talking cops, soldiers, teachers, drivers, office assistants – basically anyone with a government paycheck who got roped into summit duty.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday (27 October) during the 2026 Budget debate, Ikmal painted a picture of dedication.

Teachers dragging themselves out of bed at 3 am to rehearse school kids for summit performances.

Soldiers camping out in transit centres across Kuala Lumpur, playing chauffeur to foreign delegates while helping police keep the peace.

“It’s fair and just to give appreciation to all these officers,” he said, noting that workers from every level of the civil service – from the bottom rung office helpers to higher-ups – have been pulled into summit operations for the past two weeks.

The RM2.5 Million Question

The math is pretty straightforward, according to Ikmal.

If about 5,000 government workers are involved, the total bill would reach RM2.5 million.

Not exactly pocket change, but not breaking the bank either for an event that’s supposed to showcase Malaysia’s capabilities as ASEAN chair.

He’s asking the government to consider the proposal, arguing it would boost morale across the entire civil service.

After all, it’s not just about the money—it’s about recognising the hustle of everyone from Wisma Putra diplomats to contract workers from various ministries who’ve been working overtime to keep Malaysia’s reputation intact.

Whether the government will actually open its wallet remains to be seen.

READ MORE: [Watch] “Everyone Thinks Malaysia Is 3rd World” – Americans Shocked By Clean Highways During Trump’s ASEAN Visit

Based on original reporting by Sinar Harian.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.