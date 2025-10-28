Johor Dog Owner Faces Council Warning After Five Years Without Neighbour Consent

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian pet owner received an official warning from the Kluang Municipal Council (MPK) for keeping a dog at home without obtaining the proper neighbour’s consent.

The owner, Leelee Yong, had been keeping the dog for five years before receiving the notice.

The council document cited him for “keeping a dog without permission” and gave him 14 days to resolve the matter.

I’ve been keeping this dog at home, but now the government says I need to ask my neighbours if it’s okay to keep a dog. What should I do if neighbours don’t allow it? My left and right neighbours don’t keep dogs – only our family has one.

She recently shared her predicament on social media, posting images of the official warning notice she received.

Neighbour Consent Requirements Vary by State

The regulations surrounding pet ownership in Malaysia vary, with requirements differing across states and local councils.

Social media users shared their experiences with the dog licensing process.

Some explained that neighbour consent is indeed required in certain areas, though the definition of “neighbour” can be flexible.

“Neighbours don’t necessarily mean just left and right houses – you can find someone in your housing area to sign,” one commenter advised.

Others noted that requirements vary significantly.

Some states require the consent of the left- and right-hand neighbours to apply for a dog licence. Some require photos of your dog and pictures of neighbouring houses. Some only need vaccination records – different states have different requirements.

At the same time, some urged neighbours not to immediately contact the council at the slightest thought of wanting to complain, suggesting they try negotiating or talking it out first, as dogs might be handled harshly during capture if enforcement action is taken.

Public Response and Practical Solutions

The post got all kinds of reactions from people online.

Some felt sorry for the dog owner, while others complained that keeping dogs in housing areas is just annoying.

Many people jumped in with helpful tips, saying the owner should just get the dog vaccinated and apply for a proper license to sort things out.

Others said the key is staying on good terms with your neighbours.

Some even shared their own stories about receiving similar warnings, with one person managing to get a dog license by asking other neighbours to sign when the complaining neighbour had returned to their village for Hari Raya.

READ MORE: [Watch] Stray Dog Resting At KK Mart Store Causes Big Fight Online

READ MORE: KK Super Mart Employee Fired For Spraying Stray Dog With Hot Water

READ MORE: Negeri Sembilan Introduces New Dog License Rule: Neuter/Spay First

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.