BAM Fights Back Against Online Trolls Targeting National Players

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has condemned recent online abuse and threats directed at national players, issuing a statement on social media calling for respectful discourse.

In a Facebook post published on Monday evening (27 October), BAM said it was “aware of recent instances of online abuse and threats directed at national players” and declared there was “absolutely no place for hate, intimidation, or discrimination in badminton or in society.”

The statement emphasised that “the safety and well-being of our athletes remain our utmost priority.”

BAM urged the public to “express their views with respect and positivity” and said it would “continue to monitor the situation closely and support our players wherever needed.”

Fans Voice Frustrations Over Team Selection

The statement drew varied reactions from badminton fans in the comments section.

Some supporters backed BAM’s stance, with one user writing: “There are ups and downs. If BAM don’t protect our players under threat, who would? We should unite and rally as one, whether we win or lose.”

However, others questioned whether legitimate criticism constituted abuse.

One commenter asked: “When netizens criticised and provided constructive comments, is that regarded as cyberbullying or spreading hate speech? Be open-minded and accept the opinions… Then only can improve.”

Several fans expressed frustration with team selection policies, with one writing in Malay that BAM kept sending “the same players” without giving others a chance, citing stronger performances by countries such as Korea, Japan, China, and Indonesia.

Recurring Pattern of Online Abuse

Another commenter criticised recent player performances, saying some athletes had been competing on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) tour for years but were now playing inconsistently.

One user even requested that BAM use Bahasa Melayu instead of English in their official communications, writing: “As Malaysians, please use our national language, Bahasa Melayu. I hope the admin uses Bahasa Melayu in all posts.”

This is not the first time Malaysian badminton players have faced online abuse.

In 2021, former world number one Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei condemned similar treatment directed at Malaysia’s Olympic badminton players after mixed doubles player Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying faced harsh criticism following their defeat to Germany.

The badminton legend defended the athletes on social media, stating, “these players brought you joy before – don’t mock and desert them when they lost a game”, and emphasising they compete with the sole aim of making Malaysia proud.

