[Watch] Malaysian Basketball Coach Suspended After Injuring Female Referee During Game

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian basketball coach has been temporarily suspended after injuring a female referee during a heated U23 Development League match recently.

It has led to outrage on social media and prompted swift action from the Major Basketball League (MBL) Malaysia.

The drama unfolded during a game between Johor Southern Tigers and Parkcity Heat, when referee Mandy Ngieng suffered facial injuries allegedly caused by Parkcity Heat’s head coach, Goh Cheng Huat.

While the exact nature of the incident remains under investigation, the aftermath has been anything but quiet.

MBL Malaysia – previously known as the Malaysia Pro League (MPL) – is the premier professional basketball league in Malaysia, known for its competitive teams and exciting matches.

Public Outrage Boils Over as Social Media Demands Action

The public is now demanding accountability and justice for the injured referee.

One viral post from Facebook user “Coco Line” pulled no punches, directly appealing to Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh to take action.

“How would you feel if a girl’s face was scarred? If it were one of your daughters, would you want her treated this way?” the post read, capturing the raw emotion surrounding the incident.

The post went on to criticise what it described as the coach’s arrogant attitude and lack of a proper apology.

This national team coach didn’t show sincere remorse! Instead, he acted righteously, as if nothing had happened, thinking he was just being careless.

League Responds: Suspension and Promise of Transparency

MBL Malaysia issued official statements in both Malay and Chinese expressing “deep regret” and extending “sincere condolences” to Ngieng.

Goh has been temporarily suspended pending investigation results, with the league currently collecting comprehensive reports from match commissioners and technical staff.

Once complete, the case will be referred to the Malaysian Basketball Association’s (MABA) Disciplinary Committee for review and final decision.

MBL Malaysia has also committed to transparency throughout the process, emphasising its dedication to maintaining “openness, transparency, fairness and justice” while protecting the safety and rights of all players, coaches, and referees.

The basketball community now waits to see what disciplinary action will be taken once the investigation concludes.

For Ngieng, a chiropractor, the focus remains on recovery from the injuries she sustained in what should have been just another game.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.