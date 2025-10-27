[Watch] Everyone Thinks Malaysia Is 3rd World” – Americans Shocked By Clean Highways During Trump’s ASEAN Visit

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A social media post showing US President Donald Trump’s motorcade cruising through Malaysian roads en route to the ASEAN Summit has led to an unlikely debate about infrastructure and international perceptions.

The brief video shows the presidential convoy rolling down what appears to be a pristine Maju Expressway (MEX) – complete with clear lane markings, well-maintained surfaces, and lush greenery on both sides.

But it was the response from a user identified as Chris (@TechChris_NC) that really caught attention.

Those highways look a lot cleaner than some of the highways and main streets in Charlotte. But everyone thinks Malaysia is somehow a 3rd world country still lol.

Those highways look a lot cleaner than some of the highways and main streets in Charlotte. But everyone thinks Malaysia is somehow a 3rd world country still lol https://t.co/dNH9KCON41 — Chris (@TechChris_NC) October 26, 2025

When ‘Third World’ Roads Beat First World Standards

The comment highlights a common disconnect between American perceptions of Southeast Asian nations and the reality on the ground.

Malaysia, despite being classified as a developing country, has invested heavily in modern infrastructure over the past decades, particularly in its highway systems and urban development.

The timing is notable – this comes as Malaysia hosts the ASEAN Summit, putting the country’s infrastructure and hospitality on full display for world leaders and international media.

Chris’s observation about Charlotte specifically resonates – the North Carolina city, like many American urban centres, has struggled with ageing infrastructure and maintenance backlogs that leave roads in less-than-ideal condition.

Yep, that I can agree with.

Though some people in America still think that Malaysia and certain other countries are “3rd world” https://t.co/Fxx30XZ6iU — Chris (@TechChris_NC) October 26, 2025

Dispelling the ‘Living in Trees’ Myth

The smooth, well-maintained roads captured in the motorcade footage stand in stark contrast to the pothole-riddled streets many Americans deal with daily in their own cities.

“Looks just like America without the graffiti and potholes,” commented J$D (@hope56506), echoing Chris’s’s sentiment.

At the same time, a Malaysian, Chris Lim, who has lived in Canada and experienced different infrastructure standards firsthand, noted that Malaysians should be more grateful for their road conditions, posting “Malaysia Boleh!” to show his national pride.

Lim acknowledges that while Malaysian roads aren’t perfect and have room for improvement, he’s grateful for the tremendous progress made since his childhood in Kepong, where he experienced terrible road conditions including collapsing wooden bridges and muddy roads.

The brief exchange encapsulates a broader conversation about how Americans view the developing world versus the reality of rapid modernisation in countries like Malaysia, where gleaming highways and modern cities often surpass what you’d find in parts of the United States.

Hopefully, this glimpse will help dispel outdated stereotypes and show Americans that Malaysians no longer live in trees.

READ MORE: [Watch] Anwar Rides In “The Beast” With Trump, Echoes Najib’s 2014 Experience With Obama

READ MORE: [Watch] Trump Gets Down With ‘Joget Penumbuk’ Dance Moves At KLIA Welcome

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.