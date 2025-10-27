Rapid KL Faces Public Backlash Over Last-Minute Station Closures

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Rapid KL drew sharp criticism from commuters on Sunday (26 October) after announcing the temporary closure of several key stations with just hours’ notice, causing widespread disruption during peak travel times.

The rail operator posted on social media at 7 pm on Sunday (26 October) informing passengers that multiple stations across the Kelana Jaya, Putrajaya and Kajang lines would be closed from 4 pm to 6 pm due to “safety factors.”

The affected stations included major hubs such as Ampang Park, KLCC, Bukit Bintang, and Persiaran KLCC Ampang Park, forcing thousands of commuters to seek alternative routes during the evening rush hour.

The announcement triggered an avalanche of angry comments from frustrated passengers who accused the company of poor planning and communication.

Public Calls for Earlier Warnings on Station Closures

“Can you inform us earlier or not? Like that, closed suddenly, how can we schedule early? Now we’re stuck on the Bukit Bintang line,” wrote user Nickole Yin.

Another commuter, Mazam MaNiz, criticised the timing of the announcement: “You should have drafted this for tomorrow earlier. Post before 8 am. People need to go to work, not just cater to ASEAN events.”

Many passengers expressed particular frustration at being caught off-guard during their evening commute, with some questioning why the closures couldn’t have been announced earlier in the day alongside morning travel advisories.

Several users highlighted how the sudden closures affected their work arrangements, with one commenter noting that HR departments need advance notice to obtain top management approval for staff using rail transportation.

A pregnant passenger, identified as AX BX, specifically requested early warning for future disruptions, citing health concerns about overcrowding: “I’m pregnant and anaemic. I might faint if it gets too crowded, which would inconvenience both myself and others.”

Alternative Routes Provided

In its announcement, Rapid KL directed affected passengers to use alternative stations, including Bukit Nanas Monorail station and Kampung Baru station via Saloma Bridge for those travelling on the Kelana Jaya line.

The company advised commuters to plan their journeys and check its social media channels or the PULSE mobile application for the latest service updates.

All other rail lines not mentioned in the advisory continued operating according to their regular schedules, Rapid KL said.

The temporary closures appeared to be related to security measures during the ASEAN Summit period, though the company did not explicitly state this in its public announcement.

Recently, the Putrajaya MRT line faced significant disruptions due to ongoing repairs following multiple cable cuts, forcing trains to operate manually.

