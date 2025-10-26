[Watch] Trump Gets Down With ‘Joget Penumbuk’ Dance Moves At KLIA Welcome

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Donald Trump just pulled off what might be his most unexpected diplomatic move yet – busting out some traditional ‘joget’ (traditional Malay folk dance) steps right on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The US President stepped off Air Force One this morning (26 October) and was immediately at the centre of a colourful cultural welcome from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

But instead of the usual stiff diplomatic handshakes, Trump decided to join in on the traditional dance performance.

The dancers, dressed in traditional Malaysian costumes, provided the perfect backdrop as Trump swayed to the beat with a massive grin plastered across his face – though his moves were more subtle than a full-blown folk dancing.

The crowd absolutely lost it – cheers and thunderous applause erupted as the 78-year-old President lightly moved to match the dancers’ rhythm.

Malaysians playfully dubbed it “joget penumbuk” (boxer’s dance) as Trump kept his fists clenched while swaying—a uniquely Trumpian twist on the graceful traditional dance.

It was peak Trump – spontaneous, slightly chaotic, and undeniably entertaining.

Stars, Stripes, and Diplomatic Spectacle

After his impromptu dance session, Trump worked the crowd like he was at a campaign rally, greeting Malaysian locals who’d gathered to watch the spectacle.

He then grabbed both the Malaysian and American flags, waving them around as a symbol of friendship between the two nations.

The whole scene wrapped up with Trump and Anwar hopping into the presidential limo – aka “The Beast” – for a ride to the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, where Trump’s attending the 47th ASEAN Summit.

But this cultural moment is just the opening act of Trump’s first major Asian diplomatic tour of his second term.

The Real Show Begins: China, North Korea, and Regional Peace on the Line

Beyond the ASEAN summits, Trump’s packed agenda includes signing trade agreements with Malaysia and witnessing a Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire agreement after their deadliest clashes in decades.

The stakes get higher from here: Trump is planning high-risk trade negotiations with China, including a potential meeting with President Xi Jinping in South Korea to end their ongoing trade war.

He’s also hinted at possibly meeting North Korea’s Kim Jong Un for the first time since 2019, telling reporters he’s “open to it.”

Leave it to Trump to turn a diplomatic arrival into a viral moment—but this joget session is just the warm-up for what could be some of the most consequential Asian diplomacy in years.

