[Watch] Anwar Rides In “The Beast” With Trump, Echoes Najib’s 2014 Experience With Obama

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s “protocol-breaking” ride with US President Donald Trump in the presidential limousine “The Beast” brought back memories of another Malaysian leader’s memorable experience with the iconic vehicle.

The gesture recalled 2014, when then-Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak shared a ride with President Barack Obama in the same heavily armoured presidential limousine during Obama’s historic visit to Malaysia.

Najib had expressed his admiration for “The Beast,” particularly its comfort, safety features, and bulletproof protection—a significant upgrade over Malaysia’s national car model.

During that memorable ride, Najib and Obama engaged in pleasant conversation, and the former Malaysian PM later expressed his desire to own a similar vehicle for its exceptional security and luxury features.

Breaking Protocol Again

Now, a decade later, another Malaysian Prime Minister has experienced the same diplomatic honour when Trump invited Anwar to ride together to the ASEAN Summit venue.

Anwar described their car ride as a pleasant journey where they exchanged views on various international and regional issues.

He also said that during the ride, he talked with Trump about other matters, including bringing peace to Gaza and other parts of the world.

The two leaders later met privately after watching the signing of a joint agreement on a peace deal between Thailand and Cambodia.

Anwar said that he and Trump “have a lot in common”.

“One of which is that I was in prison and you almost got there,” Anwar jokingly told Trump during a joint press conference at the 47th ASEAN Summit.

Presiden Amerika Syarikat (AS) Donald Trump dan Perdana Menteri Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim menaiki The Beast, iaitu limosin Cadillac berperisai milik presiden menuju ke lokasi penganjuran Sidang Kemuncak ASEAN ke-47 di Pusat Konvensyen Kuala Lumpur (KLCC). Anwar sebelum itu menyambut ketibaan Trump di Kompleks Bunga Raya, Lapangan Terbang Antarabangsa Kuala Lumpur (KLIA) kira-kira 9.54 pagi. The Beast merupakan kenderaan rasmi yang diterbangkan khas bagi lawatan berkenaan dan akan digunakan sepanjang berada di Malaysia.

Star Wars Soundtrack

Trump had arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) VVIP terminal at 10 am today (26 October) aboard Air Force One, where Anwar received him.

The two leaders then travelled together in the presidential vehicle to the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

The unprecedented gesture highlighted the continuing warm diplomatic ties between the two nations, with “The Beast” serving as a symbol of Malaysia-US friendship across different administrations and Malaysian leadership.

Meanwhile, the motorcade has captured the public’s attention, with many posting videos on social media.

Some cheekily added the Imperial March from Star Wars as the soundtrack to footage of the imposing presidential convoy making its way through Kuala Lumpur.

