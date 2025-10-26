Tragic Malaysian Couple To Have Ghost Wedding After Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The families of two young victims killed in a motorcycle accident in Johor will hold a traditional Chinese “ghost marriage” ceremony for the couple, hoping they can be together in the afterlife.

Chang Ji Shiang, 20, and his girlfriend Pang Chong Chong, 18, died instantly when their motorcycle crashed at Kilometre 32.5 of the Muar-Segamat road near Bandar Baru Sagil on Friday night (24 October) at around 10:20 pm.

The couple had been riding Chang’s newly purchased Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycle when the accident occurred, according to local media reports.

Following Chinese funeral traditions, both families have set up a joint wake at Chang’s family home in Tangkak’s satellite town, with the couple’s coffins placed side by side and their joint photograph displayed as a memorial portrait.

According to funeral service providers, the families will conduct religious rites on Sunday afternoon, followed by a simple ghost marriage ceremony in the evening—a traditional practice believed to unite deceased lovers in the spiritual realm.

The funeral procession is scheduled for Monday morning at 11 am.

“My Only Child Has Gone” – Mother’s Heartbreak

Chang’s mother, who only wished to be identified as Chan, was devastated by the loss of her only child.

“I have no more children left. My only child has ‘gone’,” she told the press while waiting at Tangkak Hospital’s forensics department.

I don’t know who else to turn to. He was my only child, who has now left me forever. How am I going to face this trial in the future? I have no more companions in life.

The accident was part of a larger crash involving four vehicles – three motorcycles and a Perodua Myvi car – that claimed four lives in total.

Ghost marriages, known as “minghun” in Chinese culture, are posthumous wedding ceremonies traditionally held to ensure deceased individuals are not alone in the afterlife, particularly when young, unmarried couples die together.

Final Goodbyes That Weren’t Meant To Be

The tragedy has left multiple families grappling with sudden, devastating loss on what began as an ordinary Friday evening.

Among the other victims was Muhammad Darwish Kamarul Hafiz, 19, a second-semester air conditioning technology student who worked part-time as a barber and had waved to his father just hours before the crash.

His father, Kamarul Hafiz, recalled seeing his youngest son outside his college that morning, not knowing it would be their final goodbye.

Darwish, who was a close friend of fellow victim Muhammad Alauddin Shah Zulkarnain, 20, had planned to attend a barbering course the next day but never made it home.

The two friends, who worked at the same barbershop, were buried in separate cemeteries: Darwish at Bukit Kontang Islamic Cemetery, and Alauddin in Parit Bakar, Muar.

Both families described losing not just sons, but pillars of their households who helped with daily responsibilities and brought joy to their loved ones.

