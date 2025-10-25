Ridhuan Tee Proposes Elimination Of Government-Funded Chinese Schools Over Alcohol Dispute

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian Chinese academic and independent Muslim preacher is calling for the Malaysian government to either force Chinese associations to fully fund the country’s 1,300 Chinese primary schools or convert them into national-type schools, following a dispute over alcohol at events conducted within school premises.

Mohd Ridhuan Tee Abdullah made the remarks in response to recent tensions between the government and Chinese education groups over Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s directive banning alcohol from being served during events held at Chinese schools (SJKC).

In a strongly-worded and lengthy statement, Mohd Ridhuan, whose original name is Tee Chuan Seng, suggested three possible courses of action for the government:

Complete privatisation: Force Chinese associations such as Hua Zong, Jiao Zong, and Dong Zong to take over the full funding and management of all SJKC schools nationwide, removing them from government support.

School closures: Close schools that refuse to comply with government directives, arguing that the government has the right to do so since these schools receive substantial public funding.

Full integration: Convert all SJKC schools into the national school system to promote what he calls “national unity.”

From Policy Criticism to Exemption: The Chain of Events

The controversy began when DAP leaders criticised the government’s alcohol policy for schools, with DAP advisor Lim Guan Eng warning it was like “poking a hornet’s nest.”

Anwar later clarified that, while the overall prohibition on alcohol on government school grounds remains, Chinese vernacular school halls have been exempted from the ban.

The Cabinet maintained that the liquor prohibition does not apply to Chinese school halls managed by their respective boards, allowing them to continue serving alcoholic beverages at non-student events.

This prompted Mohd Ridhuan’s sharp response.

Mohd Ridhuan also argued that Chinese schools currently receive billions in taxpayer funding for salaries and infrastructure, yet resist government curriculum directives.

He also questioned why Chinese groups specifically target school halls for alcohol service when thousands of other Chinese association halls are available.

Government Funding vs. Community-Driven Finance: A Tale of Two School Systems

While national schools are fully funded, the funding structure for Chinese schools varies significantly.

Chinese vernacular schools receive partial or full government assistance depending on their land ownership status, while Chinese independent high schools receive no government funding and rely entirely on school fees and community contributions.

Despite receiving government assistance, SJKC schools often need to raise additional funds independently to cover requirements beyond basic government allocations.

They typically rely on help from alumni and community members through various fundraising activities.

the maintenance of SJKC is not funded from govt but from public donation. the incomes of rental and event organisatin play major part of the funding.



so if the income lost due to the ban, will govt compensate the loss?



they will never do it.

ask u makan sendiri or shut down.

F. — Sanger Wei Kean (@sangerwwkk) October 23, 2025

Chinese vernacular schools often hold beer events to raise funds, as breweries sponsor them to help cover costs without donating directly to the schools.

Its school halls are commonly used for various social events, including weddings and community gatherings, during which it’s customary to serve alcoholic beverages.

These fundraising efforts, combined with strong alumni networks and community support, often result in schools having more robust financial resources than their fully funded national school counterparts.

Jgn jadi bodoh bangang. Berzaman dah Syarikat Arak sponsor Sekolah Cina. Dia sponsor duit..bukan sponsor botol arak laaa weei😂😂 — PREMPUCHONG (@PREMPUCHONG) July 21, 2024

READ MORE: Local Artists Rally For Education In Charity Concert That’s Raised Nearly RM600 Million

READ MORE: Tiger Beer Upholds Community Values: No Direct School Donations In Chinese Education Charity Concert

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.