‘Freemason’ Monument In Negeri Sembilan Destroyed By Landowner

A stone monument believed to be linked to Freemasonry was destroyed by the landowner on Friday night (24 October) in Lenggeng, a town in Negeri Sembilan, not by unknown perpetrators as initially reported.

Local assemblyman Datuk Mohd Asna Amin said he was informed by the Seremban City Council (MBS) that the landowner had ordered workers to demolish the controversial structure to defuse tensions.

MBS informed him that the landowner had instructed his workers to break the monument to calm the situation.

I hope that after this, no more issues will arise, and residents are also advised to remain calm.

The assemblyman said he received information about the structure’s destruction from police around 8:20 pm, who had gone to the site to take photographs but were surprised to find it had already been demolished.

Residents On High Alert As Controversy Unfolds

The monument, located near Bandar Tasik Senangin residential area, had sparked unease among local residents since its discovery earlier this week.

Complaints were first lodged on Wednesday about the structure, which residents felt was inappropriate for the location.

The Seremban City Council had confirmed that the monument was built on private land and issued a demolition notice under the Local Government Act 1976.

A local community leader, Sahat Kahar, said residents nearby had heard someone doing something at the monument the night before, prompting them to turn on the lights and contact the police.

However, no damage was found during that initial police visit.

“It was understood that the individual responsible tried to take the carved stone on top of the monument,” Sahat said, adding that his community patrol group had been conducting regular rounds in the area.

Freemasonry’s Contested Legal Status in Malaysia

In Malaysia, Freemasons are often viewed with suspicion and fear due to misconceptions linking them to sinister activities and conspiracy theories, similar to perceptions about the Illuminati.

This wariness is particularly prevalent among Muslim communities.

Freemasonry evolved from the guilds of stonemasons and cathedral builders during the Middle Ages, as these medieval associations began to take on broader social and fraternal dimensions.

The origins of Freemasonry in Malaysia date back to the British East India Company’s arrival in Penang in 1786, marking its establishment in the region.

The Registrar of Societies (RoS) has reportedly confirmed that Freemasonry is Malaysia’s oldest registered society and has the largest membership among such organisations.

But in 2020, the RoS stated that Freemasonry is not registered under the Societies Act 1966, leading to disputes over its status as a legitimate society.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sinar Harian.

