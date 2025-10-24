[Watch] Malaysian Woman From Klang Tortured With Electric Shocks Daily In Cambodia Trafficking Scam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 33-year-old Malaysian woman who was tortured daily with electric shock devices by human traffickers in Cambodia has been rescued and will return to Malaysia today (24 October).

The victim, identified only as Ong, was tricked into the trafficking scheme through her job at a Chinese-owned logistics company in Port Klang, Selangor, where she had worked for over a year.

Her employer told her the company was closing due to financial problems and relocating to China, instructing her to transit through Cambodia first.

Instead, she was sold to human traffickers on September 1.

“The victim was sold to the syndicate and tortured with electric shock devices every day,” said Datuk Hishamuddin Hashim, Secretary-General of Malaysia Humanitarian Organisation (MHO), which helped coordinate the rescue.

The traffickers forced Ong to sign fake debt documents as justification for holding and torturing her, then demanded RM120,000 ransom from her family.

MHO Orchestrates Daring Escape After Police Raids Fail

Cambodian police raided the location twice but failed to rescue her – her family initially considered paying the ransom after losing hope in the Cambodian authorities.

However, MHO advised the family to wait while they developed a rescue strategy without paying.

The organisation, which has successfully rescued over 400 Malaysians from various human trafficking operations in Cambodia, managed to contact Ong directly and guided her on how to escape from the detention centre.

Our team then sent representatives to pick her up and rescue her. Thank God, the effort was successful.

Ong is expected to arrive at KLIA2 at 6 pm, with a press conference scheduled upon her arrival.

Malaysian police will handle any further investigations.

While there’s a risk the syndicate could track her down, Hishamuddin said traffickers typically avoid pursuing victims under MHO protection.

Cambodia’s Scam Epidemic Traps Hundreds of Malaysians Despite International Pressure

Amnesty International has criticised the Cambodian government for neglecting the exploitation of individuals by cybercrime gangs, leading to severe human rights abuses.

In these scam compounds, captives often face severe abuse, including electric shocks and physical violence if they fail to meet the demands set by their captor.

The victims are coerced into defrauding people worldwide, showcasing the extensive impact of these cybercrime operations.

Overall, many Malaysians have fallen victim to such scams, with reports indicating that several hundred have been affected, requiring ongoing repatriation efforts.

Many Malaysians are lured by fraudulent job advertisements that promise high salaries and easy work.

The Malaysian government is under pressure to do more to combat and prevent these scams from recurring, especially as Cambodia continues to battle the rise of scam centres.

