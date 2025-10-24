Students Threaten To Rape Classmate And ‘Stab Her 300 Times’ In Another Shocking School Bullying Case

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two male students at a secondary school in Kuching, Sarawak, made horrifying threats to rape a female classmate and “stab her 300 times,” referencing recent campus crimes during a violent bullying incident.

The shocking threats were delivered after the perpetrators physically assaulted the Form One girl, throwing stones at her back and head in their classroom.

The boys told their victim they would rape and stab her “300 times,” drawing parallels to recent campus rape and murder cases that have made headlines.

The graphic nature of the threats caused the girl to break down in tears and immediately seek help from school authorities.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Public Complaints Bureau chief Milton Foo confirmed the disturbing case after receiving a complaint from the victim’s traumatised parents.

The threats were extremely graphic and violent. The boys specifically mentioned stabbing her 300 times after sexually assaulting her, which shows the severity of what this girl endured.

Three-Day Suspension Triggers Outrage Over ‘Inadequate’ Response to Rape Threats

The victim returned home visibly shaken and trembling from the ordeal – her parents accompanied her to file a police report that same evening.

Following the incident, the school suspended both perpetrators for three days, with one being transferred to a different class.

Police officers have also attended a disciplinary meeting, during which they issued verbal warnings to the boys, who were also required to apologise to their victim in person.

Meanwhile, the traumatised student has been granted leave until next week and will receive psychological counselling to help her cope with the severe threats.

Foo, who is also a lawyer, blamed the disturbing behaviour on students’ excessive exposure to violent and sexual content through social media and gaming platforms.

The graphic nature of these threats – specifically mentioning stabbing 300 times – shows how desensitised children have become to extreme violence through online content. This level of threatening violence cannot be dismissed as childish behaviour. Parents must act now before we see these threats become reality.

He urged parents to monitor their children’s online activities and take immediate responsibility for their behaviour before such incidents escalate further.

Minister Faces Resignation Calls as Government Unveils Safety Measures

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has faced calls for her resignation over these recent school safety issues, but she sees them as a motivation to improve.

She recently accepted a memorandum on school safety amid public discontent, as protestors chanted for her resignation.

Fadhlina emphasised that criticism, including calls for her resignation, is a reminder to do better for student safety and well-being

Her ministry is collaborating with the Ministry of Health to enhance mental health screenings for students from Year 1 to Form 6 to better support their psychological well-being.

There are discussions about deploying police officers to schools to mitigate student violence and ensure a safer educational environment.

At the same time, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is advocating for a ban on smartphone usage for students under the age of 16 to address concerns about rising school violence.

The Tambun MP, himself a former teacher, also supports regulated caning in schools as a form of discipline, acknowledging that it should be applied in accordance with strict guidelines to prevent abuse.

