PAS MP Slammed For Comparing Malaysian Non-Muslims To Jewish “Occupiers” Of Palestine

A Malaysian opposition lawmaker is facing fierce criticism after comparing non-Muslims in Malaysia to Jewish immigrants who stole Palestinian land, with political leaders condemning the inflammatory analogy as divisive and dangerous.

The controversial remarks by PAS leader Ahmad Marzuk Shaary, the Pengkalan Chepa MP from the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, have led to outrage across the political spectrum, with critics calling for investigations and demanding apologies.

The inflammatory comparison has drawn sharp criticism from Jelutong MP RSN Rayer, who questioned why Indian leaders within Marzuk’s own PN coalition have remained silent about the remarks.

We know Palestine is plagued by conflict and bloodshed. Here, we just celebrated Deepavali peacefully and harmoniously.

He specifically called out three Indian political figures in the opposition coalition to respond: Malaysian Advancement Party President P. Waytha Moorthy, Malaysian Indian People’s Party President P. Punithan and Urimai Chairman P. Ramasamy.

Calls for Investigation and Apology

Meanwhile, Ipoh Timor MP Howard Lee demands that PAS and PN leadership immediately disavow and force Ahmad Marzuk to apologise for his “coded declaration of cultural war” that sacrilegiously exploits Palestinian suffering to vilify non-Muslim Malaysians as occupiers in their own homeland.

Lee, who is also DAP National Political Education Director, is calling it a betrayal of Malaysia’s constitutional covenant and a threat to national unity.

Another DAP leader, Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan, has also criticised Ahmad Marzuk for his remarks, indicating PAS’s reliance on divisive racial politics between different ethnic groups in Malaysia.

At the same time, Amanah is calling for an investigation into Ahmad Marzuk’s alleged equating of the situation in Palestine with that of Malaysia.

The Secretary-General of Amanah, Faiz Fadzil, argued that Marzuk’s statements are dangerously provocative, touching on sensitive issues involving religion, ethnicity, and monarchy (3R), which could destabilise social harmony.

Deputy Dewan Rakyat speaker Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor has also cautioned Ahmad Marzuk in Parliament, warning him against making racially charged remarks that might ‘cross the line’.

PARLIAMENT | Deputy Dewan Rakyat speaker Ramli Nor has warned PAS' Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (PN-Pengkalan Chepa) not to "cross the line" when speaking on racial issues.



Ramli cautioned that he will perform his duty as a deputy speaker to obstruct those who violate the house's… pic.twitter.com/VZc00eUrC9 — malaysiakini.com (@malaysiakini) October 23, 2025

The Controversial Palestine Analogy

Ahmad Marzuk made the controversial comparison during a public lecture in Kelantan, warning that Malaysia could become “the second Palestine.”

In a Facebook post that has drawn over 8,000 reactions, he painted non-Muslims as following the same playbook as Jewish immigrants to Palestine, whom he accused of arriving as “guests” before systematically seizing control through economic and political domination.

Jewish immigrants once came as guests, accepted on humanitarian grounds by noble-hearted Palestinians. But they came with worldly schemes and policies. They controlled the economy, gripped strategic cities, seized important lands, until they finally controlled politics.

The PAS central committee member claimed non-Muslims and non-Bumiputeras are following the same pattern, warning that these groups have now reached Putrajaya, “drafting laws, writing acts, and slowly mapping out the political power structure of this country.”

Later on, in response to mounting criticism, the former deputy minister issued a defiant defence, positioning himself as a constitutional defender rather than a divisive figure.

Ahmad Marzuk claimed his controversial statements were intended to protect rights enshrined in Malaysia’s Federal Constitution, framing his remarks as a necessary awakening against “falsehoods.”

However, this defence fails to address the core criticism of his Palestine-Malaysia analogy, which many found divisive and potentially harmful to inter-communal relations.

