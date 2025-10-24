Lee Chong Wei Takes Unpaid BAM Role But Former Olympian Opposes His Appointment

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Former badminton world number one Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei has been appointed Chairman of the Badminton Association of Malaysia’s (BAM) Performance Committee without salary, but faces criticism from a badminton legend who questions his suitability for the role.

Lee, who retired in 2019 after a 19-year career, will oversee player development and preparation for major tournaments, including the Olympics and Thomas Cup.

The Perakian, who won a total of 69 international titles throughout his badminton career, said he is doing this out of passion and responsibility.

No salary — I just want to help Malaysian badminton progress. During my 19-year career, BAM supported me so much. Now it’s my turn to give back.

He was ranked first in the world for an impressive 349 weeks, including a remarkable 199-week streak from August 2008 to June 2012.

To this day, Lee continues to be revered in Malaysia – he is an inspiration to the younger generation, earning the title of the ‘King of Superseries’ and even having a biographical movie made about his life.

Razif Sidek: “Lee Not Suitable for Chairman Role”

However, 1992 Olympic bronze medallist Datuk Razif Sidek has publicly opposed the appointment, arguing there are better-qualified candidates available.

“I feel it’s not quite suitable given his position, where he previously kept quiet and didn’t provide specific advice,” Razif told Astro Arena.

I think it’s rather odd. The chairman position should be given to a suitable individual who is more mature and experienced in terms of management and athlete life, so it should be given to another individual.

He suggested the role requires someone with more substantial management experience rather than just playing credentials.

Razif won the Olympic bronze medal in men’s doubles at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona alongside his brother, Jalani Sidek.

Lee Brushes Off Critics, Vows to Help Players

Lee acknowledged there had been criticisms but remained focused on his mission.

People will always talk, but I don’t mind. My focus is helping the players and moving BAM forward.

The former shuttler emphasised he prefers working behind the scenes – observing, guiding, and sharing his experience.

The triple Olympic silver medalist concluded with a call for unity: “No one can succeed alone. If we want Malaysia to rise again as a badminton powerhouse, we must work together as one.”

The appointment comes as Malaysian badminton seeks to rebuild its international standing after years of declining performance in major tournaments.

Earlier in August, Lee was appointed to the BAM Council as part of a structural reform initiative to improve the organisation’s performance and governance.

BAM president Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced Lee’s latest appointment.

