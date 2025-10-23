The Great Malaysian Summons Sale Is Back: 70% Off Your Traffic Sins – For One Last Time

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Just when you thought the government had forgotten about that speeding ticket from 2019, Malaysia’s finest are back with one of their biggest clearance sale—70% off all traffic summons.

The police announced Wednesday (22 October) that their legendary discount season returns 1 November through 30 December, marking what they’re calling the “final step” before implementing an entirely new payment system in 2026.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution didn’t mince words about the staggering debt: Malaysians owe RM6.6 billion in unpaid traffic fines.

“If this offer gets a good response, we can significantly reduce the burden of arrears,” Saifuddin said at Parliament.

The Discount Addiction Problem

Here’s where it gets interesting—and slightly embarrassing for everyone involved.

The government admits its seasonal discount strategy has created a monster: drivers who’ve learned to game the system by simply waiting for the next sale.

“The old method has proven to encourage some parties to wait for new discount offers,” Saifuddin explained, essentially admitting that Malaysians have turned traffic fine payment into a strategic waiting game.

The numbers tell the whole story of this discount addiction:

2022: 50% off attracted 327,369 payments, collecting RM60.8 million

2023: 50% off plus special RM50 reductions saw 2.7 million summons settled for RM211 million

2024: Variable discounts of 30-60% cleared 678,000 summons for RM119 million

2025 (Jan-Sept): 30-50% discounts settled 1.73 million summons, collecting RM249 million

Total haul over four years: RM640 million.

Not bad for what’s essentially a government garage sale.

Party’s Over in 2026

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Anthony Loke delivered the sobering news that the Cabinet recently agreed to end the seasonal discount circus.

Starting 1 January 2026, a new principle takes effect: “The Faster You Pay, The Less You Pay.”

No more waiting for Chinese New Year discounts or Merdeka specials.

The new system promises consistent, standardised enforcement across the country—which sounds suspiciously like they’re finally getting serious about this whole law enforcement thing.

Last Call for Discount Hunters

For the millions of Malaysians who’ve mastered the art of summons procrastination, this November-December window represents the end of an era.

After 30 December, both the police and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) will “reassess their enforcement approach” toward those who still refuse to pay.

The government is also promising continued road safety awareness campaigns to build “more disciplined and responsible driving culture,” though given that RM6.6 billion backlog, they might want to start with basic “paying your fines” culture first.

So mark your calendars, Malaysia.

The great summons sale of 2025 might be your last chance to clear that stack of tickets at bargain prices.

After that, it’s full price, full consequences, and probably a lot less fun for everyone involved.

