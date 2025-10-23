MRT Passengers Endure Hours-Long Ordeal As Object Falls On Kajang Line Tracks

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A routine evening commute became an hours-long transportation nightmare for MRT Kajang Line passengers after an object fell onto the tracks, sending the rail system into chaos and leaving some commuters trapped in confusion for nearly three hours.

Rapid Rail confirmed that around 4:32pm on Wednesday (22 October), an object on the tracks caused major disruptions between Phileo Damansara and Pusat Bandar Damansara stations, with effects rippling throughout the entire line.

One passenger’s ordeal, documented on social media, captured the extreme end of the evening’s chaos.

Starting from Pusat Bandar Damansara heading to Kajang, they instead found themselves on a train going the opposite direction toward Kwasa Damansara.

“Was told to stay on the same platform to get to Semantan,” the passenger wrote.

But after waiting over 20 minutes at Semantan station, they were suddenly told to switch platforms and the next train? It went back toward Kwasa Damansara again.

Now I’ve ended up back at Pusat Bandar Damansara. Total time wasted: 2 hours 53 minutes.

Stations Overwhelmed, Access Restricted

While this passenger faced the most extreme delays due to their specific route and the confusion that ensued, others experienced varying degrees of disruption depending on their destinations and timing.

The disruption created overcrowding issues across the network.

Rail station staff at Semantan were forced to prevent newly arriving passengers from entering past the payment barricades to avoid dangerous overcrowding on platforms.

This added another layer of confusion for commuters who couldn’t understand why they were being turned away from a public transport station during peak hours.

A passenger at Semantan said she couldn’t hear the announcement properly hence she was so lost, with no idea why the train was stuck for so long.

Thank god a kind lady told me we had to get down and switch platforms.

System-Wide Delays

The effects weren’t limited to the immediate area, with trains heading towards Semantan from other parts of the network also facing significant delays that created a domino effect impacting the entire Kajang Line.

Rapid Rail deployed shuttle services to assist affected passengers, but the complexity of these emergency arrangements only added to confusion, with many unclear about which platform to use or which service would take them to their destination.

Adding to commuters’ misery, a fallen tree separately disrupted bus services along routes AJ03, AJ04 and T350 near Dahlia Apartment, compromising alternative transport options.

Photos from various stations showed packed platforms with confused commuters, some eventually giving up on public transport altogether and calling for car pickups instead.

While Rapid Rail described it as an “unidentified object,” social media posts suggested it was another fallen billboard, prompting concerns about recurring incidents on the MRT system.

The MRT’s obstacle detection systems worked as designed, automatically stopping services when the object was detected and preventing what could have been a serious safety incident.

Apology Falls Short for Stranded Commuters

Rapid Rail apologized for the inconvenience and advised passengers to monitor service updates on the company’s social media channels – though for those who spent hours trying to get home, real-time updates felt inadequate.

“Driving, road closure. Take public transport, train problem. Move to another planet lah,” one exasperated commuter wrote, summing up the transportation frustrations many city dwellers face when both rail and road options fail simultaneously.

Passengers also criticized the poor communication during the disruption, with one commuter complaining about unclear announcements on trains due to a “very bad audio system” and staff who “mumbled” their messages.

Ground staff at stations were described as insufficient and not proactive in helping confused passengers, with no loudspeakers used to relay information clearly to crowds.

Another passenger shared that they only learned what was happening after directly asking train staff at Semantan platform, highlighting the lack of clear information flow during the crisis.

Engineering teams eventually cleared the obstruction and restored normal service, but not before hundreds of passengers had endured varying degrees of delay and confusion, with some facing disruptions lasting nearly three hours.

For commuters who experienced the extended delays, the incident is a reminder that even the most modern transport infrastructure remains vulnerable to unexpected disruptions – and that backup plans are essential in a city where getting around can quickly become an endurance test.

