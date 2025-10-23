Malaysia Airlines Urged To Go Full Saudi Airlines Mode: No Booze, No Excuses

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A rural consumer group is pushing for Malaysia Airlines (MAS) to ban all alcohol on flights in the name of social responsibility.

The Rural Malaysia Consumer and Ecology Association (Rural Malaysia) released a statement on Wednesday (22 October) calling for MAS to “take a brave and principled step” by removing alcohol from all domestic and international flights.

The group cited statistics showing 10.4% of Malaysian adults drink alcohol, with 45.1% of those engaging in binge drinking.

They argue this small percentage has a “very big impact” on safety, morals, and the country’s image.

But here’s the thing: if only 10.4% of adults drink, that means 89.6% don’t—so why the urgent need to police everyone else’s in-flight beverage choices?

The Push for Change

Secretary-General M.S. Anuar Mahmod insists this isn’t a religious issue but about “social responsibility, flight safety, public health and national identity.”

The group wants MAS to follow airlines like Saudi Airlines, Kuwait Airways, and EgyptAir—all from countries where alcohol is heavily restricted or banned outright.

Rural Malaysia Secretary-General M.S. Anuar Mahmod. (Pix: Facebook/M.S. Anuar Mahmod)

Rural Malaysia calls this a test of “moral leadership” and claims future generations will thank them for today’s actions.

They want the government to align MAS policies with the National Cultural Policy from 1971 and replace alcohol with “premium local non-alcoholic drinks” to promote Malaysian products.

The group represents rural consumers, but MAS serves passengers from all walks of life, including international travellers who might have different views on what constitutes responsible adult behaviour.

Political Pushback

Meanwhile, DAP MP Lim Lip Eng criticised the call from PAS to ban alcohol on MAS, arguing that it is an ‘undemocratic’ proposal.

He suggested that PAS could start its own airline if it wished to avoid alcohol on flights, thereby mocking its stance.

PAS lawmakers have repeatedly called for MAS to stop serving alcohol on their flights, suggesting alternatives like cendol.

At the same time, academician and political analyst James Chin pointed out that MAS does not serve alcohol on request unless it’s during long-haul flights, indicating a level of sensitivity to cultural and religious preferences.

Chin also noted that he personally is not against or for alcohol consumption; he views it as a matter of individual choice, reflecting the varied perspectives within Malaysia.

Whether MAS will bite remains to be seen, but don’t hold your breath for that alcohol-free future just yet.

I am not for or against alcohol consumption. It is an individual choice. If your holy book says "hands off alcohol" by all means, play by the rules if you follow that faith. Just spare the rest of us your divine rules.

Purely for the annals of hypocrisy, here's a fun fact:… pic.twitter.com/mcrMwRT4Pt — James Chin (@jameschin110) October 14, 2025

