[Watch] Heroic Rescue Of Malaysian Climber On Mt Everest Resurfaces Amid Gunung Liang Controversy

In May 2023, 18-year-old Gelje Sherpa was guiding a Chinese client toward Everest’s summit when he spotted Malaysia’s first solo Everest summiter, Tharumalingam Ravichandran, collapsed at 8,300 meters, his oxygen nearly depleted and fingers frozen solid.

In the death zone where most climbers step over bodies without breaking stride, Gelje made an extraordinary choice – he stopped.

Abandoning his client’s summit bid and forfeiting thousands in fees, Gelje wrapped the unconscious Malaysian in his down jacket and began the impossible: carrying an 80-kilogram man down the world’s most treacherous terrain.

For six gruelling hours, he descended 400 vertical meters alone, every step risking both their lives on knife-edge ridges and ice-glazed slopes.

Fellow Sherpa Ngima Tashi joined at South Col (a high mountain pass located between Mount Everest and Lhotse), and together they carried Ravichandran another 738 meters to Camp III (at an altitude of about 7,400 meters) before a daring helicopter rescue plucked the Malaysian from the ice – alive.

The Gratitude Controversy

What should have been a story of pure heroism took a bitter turn when Ravichandran faced severe backlash for allegedly failing to acknowledge his rescuer.

The climbing community erupted in disappointment when reports emerged that the Malaysian had blocked Gelje on social media platforms – an act many viewed as profoundly ungrateful.

Social media criticism intensified as climbers worldwide expressed outrage over Ravichandran’s perceived lack of gratitude toward the Sherpa who had risked everything to save his life.

However, Ravichandran later expressed his gratitude to the Sherpa guides from The 14th Peaks Expedition and Global Rescue in an Instagram post, thanking them for saving his life.

On the other hand, an expedition company involved in the retrieval disputed parts of Gelje’s widely-praised account of rescuing Ravichandran.

A Mirror to Malaysia’s Mountain Crisis

Today, as Malaysia grapples with the death of Mustaqeem Mansoor from hypothermia while descending Gunung Liang, both stories resurface as uncomfortable mirrors reflecting mountain ethics and responsibility.

The Gunung Liang tragedy has led to intense debate about the duties of the ‘sweeper’ who was guiding climbers on their descent, with some arguing a sweeper’s duty is absolute until climbers reach safety, while others contend experienced climbers must take personal responsibility.

The contrast is stark: on Everest, a Sherpa sacrificed everything to save a Malaysian stranger, while on Gunung Liang, questions swirl about whether professional obligations were met during a critical moment.

As Malaysia’s climbing community examines what went wrong on Gunung Liang, both stories are powerful reminders that mountain ethics encompass not just rescue responsibilities, but also gratitude and respect for those who risk their lives.

Perhaps most importantly, these contrasting tales remind us that true character is revealed not just in moments of crisis, but in how we respond to those who save us when everything falls away.

