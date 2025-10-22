[Watch] Chinese Tourists Nearly Scammed In Semporna Lobster Switch Con
The sellers claimed their money was fake as a distraction while allegedly swapping their original lobster for a smaller one.
A Chinese couple’s vacation nightmare in Semporna, Sabah, has blown up on social media, exposing what looks like a classic tourist scam that’s got everyone talking.
The whole mess was caught on video by TikTok user “FanTeXi”, and it’s precisely the kind of thing that makes you never want to buy seafood on vacation again.
Here’s what went down: The couple negotiated a RM250 price for a lobster – pretty standard tourist stuff.
They handed over cash they’d just pulled from an airport ATM, thinking they were good to go.
That’s when things got sketchy.
Caught on Camera: The Moment Everything Went Wrong
One of the sellers suddenly started claiming their money was fake – classic distraction move.
While everyone’s focused on the “fake money” drama, the sellers are doing their thing behind the scenes.
After some back-and-forth, the sellers “realised their mistake” and said the money was fine after all.
But when the couple got their lobster back, it was obviously way smaller than what they’d originally picked out.
Smart move by the tourists – they grabbed their cash and bounced.
Tourist Haven’s Image at Risk as Scam Video Goes Viral
The woman in the video breaks down exactly how the con worked: while one guy was making noise about fake money, his buddies were providing cover for what appears to be a classic bait-and-switch operation.
“Everyone going to buy seafood should still be careful,” she warned other tourists. “If you’re buying, bring your own bag.”
The video’s gone viral, and people are pissed.
Tourists are sharing their own horror stories, and locals are calling for authorities to crack down on these scams that make their hometown look bad.
So far, local authorities haven’t said anything official about the incident, but with the video making rounds and tourists getting spooked, they might want to address this before Semporna’s reputation takes a bigger hit.
Semporna’s fish market is popular with Chinese tourists who enjoy its fresh seafood, and the local vendors have adapted by learning basic Mandarin to communicate effectively with these visitors.
