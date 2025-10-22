Badminton’s Next Power Couple? Chen Tang Jie’s Instagram Comment Fuels Romance Rumours With Olympic Champion Jia Yi Fan

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the world of professional badminton, where shuttlecocks fly faster than gossip, a simple Instagram comment has become the latest ammunition in what fans are calling the sport’s most intriguing romance rumour.

Chen Tang Jie, Malaysia’s mixed doubles badminton sensation and recent World Championships winner, dropped what appears to be an innocent comment on Chinese Olympic gold medalist Jia Yi Fan’s latest Instagram post.

The comment – “爱看 多发” (love watching, post more) – might seem harmless to the untrained eye, but for eagle-eyed fans tracking every interaction between the two athletes, it’s pure gold.

The comment appeared under Jia’s Instagram post, where she’s flashing a peace sign to her Instagram followers.

What started as a routine social media interaction has now become Exhibit A in the court of public speculation.

The fact that Chen was among 1,666 users who gave a like has been magnified far beyond its actual significance by fans looking for romantic connections.

The Evidence Pile Grows

This latest Instagram exchange adds fuel to a fire that’s been burning since July, when badminton gossip pages first started connecting the dots.

According to social media sleuths, the “evidence” includes matching bracelets, suspiciously similar phone cases, and selfies with nearly identical backgrounds – though sceptics point out these could be the result of attending the same tournaments and staying in the same hotels.

The plot thickened in September when fans in Hong Kong spotted something that sent the rumour mill into overdrive: Jia allegedly getting into Chen’s luxury car – described by witnesses as resembling a Rolls-Royce – outside a players’ hotel.

This sighting occurred during the Hong Kong Open, where Jia was competing while Chen had withdrawn following her World Championships triumph.

However, Chen’s manager, Kiro Tan, quickly clarified that the Malaysian player was visiting his family in Hong Kong when a wealthy local businessman invited them for dinner and provided the luxury transportation.

Chen himself expressed disappointment about the gossip, emphasising that reputation is particularly important for young women athletes.

More Than Just Tournament Buddies?

The two athletes have been spotted together at multiple international tournaments, including the Malaysia Super 500 in May and the Japan Super 750, leading fans to wonder if their relationship extends beyond professional courtesy.

Their repeated appearances together across different countries have convinced many followers that something deeper might be brewing.

What makes this particularly intriguing is the cross-cultural aspect – Chen representing Malaysia and Jia flying the flag for China in a sport where national rivalries run deep.

Chen in action with his mixed doubles partner Toh Ee Wei during the PETRONAS Malaysia Open in January. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Instagram comment that started this latest wave of speculation has already intensified heated discussions among fans.

In Facebook groups dedicated to badminton gossip, users are dissecting every emoji and analysing the timing of the comment with the dedication of forensic investigators.

“Rumour’s time: Quick, someone translate. What did Chen Tang Jie write for Jia Yi Fan?” posted one particularly invested fan, highlighting how even language barriers can’t stop the speculation train.

If the rumours prove true, it would be a classic case of love transcending borders in the high-stakes world of international badminton – even if not all Malaysians ‘consent’.

Sbg netizen malaysia sy tidak merestui jia yi fan n chen tang jie ✋🏻✋🏻✋🏻 — bananajihxh 💪 🌧 ツ 🇲🇾🇵🇸 (@NjhhNsr) September 28, 2025

The Reality Check

Of course, in the age of social media, a supportive comment between fellow athletes could be… a supportive comment between fellow athletes.

Both players are at the top of their game, with Chen Tang Jie fresh off her World Championships victory and Jia Yi Fan carrying Olympic gold credentials. Professional mutual respect and friendship are not uncommon in the tight-knit world of elite badminton.

But try telling that to fans who’ve already coined hashtags like #BadmintonLove and #BadmintonCouple, treating every public interaction like a breadcrumb trail leading to confirmation of sport’s newest power couple.

As the badminton world continues to serve up drama both on and off the court, one thing’s sure: Chen’s simple Instagram comment has given fans plenty to talk about.

Whether it’s innocent social media interaction or something more remains to be seen, but in the meantime, the speculation game is definitely a match point for the gossip crowd.

