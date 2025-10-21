Youth And Sports Minister Honours Stabbing Victim With National Team Jersey

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh paid tribute to 16-year-old stabbing victim Yap Shing Xuen by placing a Team Malaysia jersey on her coffin during funeral rites.

Yeoh said the teenager was an avid volleyball player who lived an active lifestyle.

The minister told the victim’s mother Wong Lee Ping that she wanted Yap to have the national jersey, which the mother said her daughter would have loved.

We pray that the family will be given strength and resilience in this very painful loss. Malaysia mourns with them.

The DAP lawmaker also pledged to do everything possible to combat “incel culture” – a hateful ideology of blaming others stemming from personal disappointment that can lead to extreme views and actions against women among youth.

Yap was killed after being stabbed by a male student at a secondary school in Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya on 14 October.

Parents Absent Due To Cultural Customs

The victim’s body was cremated at Nirvana Crematorium in Shah Alam, Selangor on Sunday afternoon (20 October), following three days of prayer ceremonies and tributes that ended Saturday night.

About 200 relatives and friends dressed in black and white attended the cremation ceremony.

They released 100 blue and white balloons, symbolizing her favorite colors, during her funeral as a final tribute.

Yap’s elder sister carried her memorial tablet into the crematorium, as her parents did not attend due to traditional customs that parents should not send off their children.

Cremation was completed around 1 pm after about 30 minutes of prayer rituals.

This stabbing incident has shocked Malaysia, with authorities investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack at the school.

