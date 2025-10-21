[Watch] Stray Dog Resting At KK Mart Store Causes Big Fight Online

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A viral social media controversy has erupted over stray dogs sleeping at KK Mart convenience stores, dividing Malaysians on issues of animal welfare, cultural sensitivity, and racial harmony.

The debate began when a customer questioned a KK Mart cashier about allowing dogs to rest at the store entrance, expressing concern about safety for children.

The interaction was captured and shared online, quickly going viral across Malaysian social media platforms.

The situation intensified when a doctor allegedly made social media posts involving “Malay Supremacy” comments, which have since been deleted.

This prompted response from some who expressed disappointment at the racial undertones.

A Facebook user wrote: “90% [of foreign tourists] are amazed and love the manners and friendliness of Malaysians regardless of race… But why are there still those who question Malay Supremacy?”

Malaysia’s Cultural Divide on Display

The controversy touches on Malaysia’s complex cultural landscape, where different communities have varying relationships with dogs based on religious and cultural beliefs.

Some view the animals as unclean, while others see them as deserving of compassion.

The incident has generated thousands of comments and shares, with Malaysians taking sides on:

Should we help stray animals?

Respecting different religious beliefs

What businesses should allow

Getting along as different races

The original posts continue circulating on social media platforms, with the debate showing no signs of cooling down.

It even escalated further when divisive memes began circulating on social media.

Some posts made inappropriate comparisons that further inflamed community tensions and shifted focus away from the original animal welfare discussion.

“Just a Chill Dog”: Locals Contradict Online Outrage

Interestingly, local Reddit users who actually live and work near the store say the dog is completely harmless and that nobody in the actual community has any problems with it.

One Reddit user claiming to live near the location said: “OH MY GOD I LIVE THERE… That dog is one of the most chillest dog you will ever meet. Literally nobody has a problem.”

Another person who works in the area confirmed: “I work there and often stay there until past midnight. Can confirm the dog at… is chill. Always there at night and sometimes during the day. Everyone that works there don’t really care about that dog since she don’t really bother anyone. Just stay at her spot and mind her own business.”

Earlier this year, a staff member at KK Super Mart was terminated after a video showed him spraying a stray dog with hot water, an act that drew public outrage.

The incident led to widespread condemnation from animal rights advocates, emphasizing the need for better treatment of stray animals.

In response to the incident, KK Super Mart pledged to cover the dog’s treatment and take measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

