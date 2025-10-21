[Watch] Singapore Driver Yanks Petrol Pump Clean Off In Johor Bahru, Faces RM300 Fine

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 36-year-old Singaporean just learned the hard way that you’re supposed to hang up the gas nozzle before driving away – after he accidentally ripped a petrol pump sideways at a Shell station in Johor Bahru.

The weekend mishap happened around 10:15 PM on Saturday (18 October) when the driver forgot the most basic rule of refueling: remove nozzle, then drive.

Instead, he peeled out with the fuel hose still attached to his Lexus RX, yanking the entire pump to one side like some kind of automotive slapstick routine.

Other customers at the Skudai Highway station heard a loud crash and watched in disbelief as the Singapore-plated car dragged the pump equipment.

Driver Takes Responsibility: No Injuries, Minimal Car Damage

One witness’s parents were filling up nearby when the chaos unfolded, with everyone initially worried the damaged pump might explode.

The driver immediately jumped out to survey the carnage – probably having one of those “oh shit” moments we’ve all experienced, just with higher stakes and more expensive consequences.

He apologized repeatedly to station staff and even tagged along when they filed the police report.

No one got hurt, and surprisingly, his car escaped without damage.

The petrol station had to temporarily shut down operations while they sorted out the mechanical mess, but it could’ve been much worse.

Police Statement: Classic Case of Driver Negligence

The Johor Bahru North District Police have released an official statement confirming the incident.

According to Assistant Commissioner Balveer Singh, police received a report about the accident at 12:19 AM on 19 October – roughly two hours after it happened – following social media posts that went viral.

The investigation reveals this was a classic case of driver negligence: the Singaporean simply forgot to put the fuel nozzle back after filling up his tank.

Police are investigating under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 for “failure to control vehicle while driving,” which carries a compound fine of RM300.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can contact Inspector Zulhisyam Aziz at 019-7432966.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.