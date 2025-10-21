[Photos] Set Sail Through History: Langkawi’s Ancient Geopark Made Easy By Boat
The experience unfolds like chapters in nature’s storybook: gliding through cathedral-like mangrove tunnels where roots create living architecture, then emerging into open waters where Brahminy kites and white-bellied sea eagles soar overhead.
Hidden along Malaysia’s northern coast, where ancient limestone cliffs meet emerald waters, lies a natural treasure that predates the dinosaurs—Kilim Geoforest Park in Langkawi, a living museum spanning nearly half a billion years of Earth’s history.
Your vessel becomes a time machine as you glide past towering karst formations that first emerged 490 million years ago beneath prehistoric seas, now easily explored through guided boat tours departing daily from Kilim Jetty.
In 2007, it was recognised as Southeast Asia’s first UNESCO Global Geopark – Kilim transforms what could be an intimidating wilderness into an effortless adventure where no hiking or specialised equipment is required.
The magic lies in how boat access unlocks this ancient world, letting experienced guides navigate you through geological marvels that predate the dinosaurs.
What makes this boat-accessible geopark truly special isn’t just its incredible age—it’s how these ancient limestone foundations support one of the region’s most diverse and easily observable ecosystems.
Here are some stunning photos that capture this extraordinary place in all its natural glory.
This trip was part of the Temple Tree Langkawi—A Gallery of Malaysian Heritage Houses Media Familiarisation Trip, which showcased Malaysia as a sustainable and culturally rich destination that perfectly balances nature preservation with cultural heritage. All images were captured using the Sony A1 II, Sony ZV-E1 and Sony 70-200mm F2.8 GM II and 14mm F/1.8 GM lenses, along with aerial shots from the DJI Mavic 3.