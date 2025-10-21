40K-Follower TikToker Shocked When Restaurant Won’t Give Free RM53.60 Meal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian TikToker learned the hard way that having followers doesn’t mean you get free stuff everywhere you go.

What happened? A family came into Nasi Kandar Sulaiman restaurant in George Town, Penang, and one person walked up to the owner, saying, “I’m an influencer,” showing off their 40,000 TikTok followers like it was a free food ticket.

The influencer thought it was simple: more followers = free meals.

Sulaiman’s answer was straightforward: “Okay, but you still need to pay.”

The influencer kept trying, saying they’d make a video and give exposure, but Sulaiman didn’t budge.

You can make your video if you want, but the bill is still RM53.

After finishing their meal, the influencer tried one more time with the “but I’m an influencer” card, hoping Sulaiman would change its mind.

The restaurant didn’t.

The Reckoning

Sulaiman’s Facebook post blew up, getting over 4,100 comments and 1,800 shares.

People made fun of the unnamed influencer, with one commenting: “Even with 400K followers, I’ve never expected free food anywhere.”

Having followers doesn’t mean you deserve free things—real influencer marketing means actual invites, partnerships and contracts.

The restaurant probably got more real exposure from this Facebook post than any forced influencer partnerships could have given.

In a world where everyone’s trying to use their online presence for tangible benefits, Sulaiman’s message is clear: followers are nice, but money still matters.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.