[Watch] Malaysian YouTuber’s Record-Breaking Deepavali Project Gets Trashed By Kid In Two Seconds

What started as a heartwarming story of unity and cultural celebration turned into every artist’s worst nightmare when a child managed to destroy hours of painstaking work in the time it takes to blink twice.

Malaysian YouTuber Ccwhyao had just pulled off something extraordinary – gathering over 180 people from eight different ethnic backgrounds to create a massive traditional Kolam sand painting that broke ASEAN records.

The 10-hour marathon session brought together a diverse crowd to craft the intricate artwork, a symbol of Malaysia’s multicultural harmony.

But just as everyone was celebrating their historic achievement, disaster struck in the most predictable yet devastating way possible: a small child decided the colourful floor art looked like the perfect playground.

“I was really angry at that moment,” Ccwhyao admitted in his video, watching helplessly as weeks of planning and a full day of collaborative effort got “scratched up” by tiny hands in mere seconds.

The footage shows the aftermath – sections of the carefully crafted design reduced to scattered colored sand.

The Guardian Angel in Uniform

Fortunately, the story has a silver lining.

A security guard at the MyTOWN shopping centre in Kuala Lumpur, where the Kolam was displayed, became an unlikely hero.

Dubbed the “Kolam Guardian God” by grateful cybercitizens, the officer stayed close to the artwork, quickly repairing damage and protecting the piece from further incidents.

Social media users were quick to praise the security guard’s dedication.

“This security person is really good,” wrote one commenter, while others expressed frustration at the lack of proper barriers around the delicate artwork.

The “Kolam Guardian God” in action: A MyTOWN security guard carefully tends to the record-breaking multicultural sand art installation, repairing damage and ensuring the delicate artwork remains intact for visitors. (Pix: Ccwhyao)

Community Spirit Saves the Day

What makes this story remarkable isn’t just the record-breaking achievement or even the toddler-induced chaos – it’s how quickly the community came together.

Ccwhyao revealed that the entire project was organised in just one week, a testament to the enthusiasm and cooperation of participants.

The Kolam, which represents the fusion of different cultures in Malaysia, remains on display at MyTOWN until 26 October.

Despite the temporary setback, the artwork stands as a symbol of what can be accomplished when diverse communities unite – even if they need a vigilant security guard to keep curious children at bay.

The incident has led to online discussions about better crowd control at cultural exhibitions, with some suggesting larger barriers around delicate displays.

But for Ccwhyao and his team, the project achieved its real goal: bringing people together and celebrating Malaysia’s rich cultural tapestry, one grain of colored sand at a time.

The Kolam continues to be displayed under careful watch, proving that sometimes the most meaningful art isn’t just about the final product – it’s about the community that creates and protects it.

