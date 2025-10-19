[Watch] Mother Asks “Why Abandon Him?” After Son Dies During Gunung Liang Climb

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The family of a hiker who died from hypothermia at Gunung Liang in Perak – after allegedly being left behind by his climbing group – is demanding a thorough investigation and considering legal action.

Rohani Saad, 65, said while she has accepted her son Mustaqqeem Mansor’s death as God’s will, the family remains suspicious over allegations that his friends abandoned him without alerting authorities.

“We were told that the friends who climbed with Mustaqqeem said they searched for more than six hours but couldn’t find him. But when the fire department went up to search, they found him at the peak in just three hours,” Rohani said at her son’s burial on Saturday (18 October).

We’re not questioning our son’s death – we accept it as God’s will. What we’re not satisfied with is why they left him there and didn’t make a police report or inform the fire department.

Mother Recalls Son’s Final Visit Before Fatal Climb

Mustaqqeem’s wife filed a missing person report after learning about his disappearance through his climbing companions.

“Our son has just been buried, and we, the family members, will discuss this further, including taking legal action against those involved in the incident,” Rohani said.

Rohani recalled the last time she saw her 34-year-old son was a day before the trip, when he came to tell her about his climbing plans.

He came to the house calling ‘mak, mak, mak’ while she was in the kitchen.

When Rohani opened the door and saw him, Mustaqqeem said he had just come to her before hugging his mother and telling her he wanted to go mountain climbing.

Before leaving, he kept telling me he was going now. Oh God, it turns out he was telling me he was going to ‘leave’ (die).

Friend Explains Why Climbing Group Left Peak Without Victim

A close friend of Mustaqqeem has explained why the climbing group continued their descent, believing the victim would be safe with a designated sweeper guide.

Muhammad Hafidz Mohd Kamal, 36, said he reached the mountain base at 2 am but waited until 8 am before deciding to climb back up with another friend when Mustaqqeem failed to arrive.

During his search, Muhammad Hafidz encountered the sweeper who was supposed to be with Mustaqqeem and was informed that the victim was slowly making his way down from the peak in good condition.

However, bad weather forced Muhammad Hafidz and his companion to abandon their rescue attempt and return to base camp.

Helicopter Retrieval Ends Tragic Mountain Expedition

The nine-person group, including two mountain guides, had started their 30-kilometre trek from Bukit Fraser, Pahang, on 10 October, with the expedition delayed by challenging weather conditions.

Muhammad Hafidz said he had earlier carried some of Mustaqqeem’s belongings when his friend injured his leg, expecting the sweeper guide to ensure his safe descent from the 1,933-meter peak.

The IT executive’s body was airlifted from the mountain peak using a helicopter on Friday (17 October).

More than 200 people attended his burial, including family members, friends and villagers.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Kosmo.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.