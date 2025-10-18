Student Describes Tragic Final Moments Before Bandar Utama School Attack

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The last time Adam saw his classmate alive, 16-year-old Yap Shing Xuen was asking permission to leave their examination room for a toilet break.

She would never return.

Adam, 15, shared these heartbreaking details while speaking to the media at Yap’s funeral wake in Kuala Lumpur, recounting the events that led to Monday’s fatal stabbing at their Bandar Utama school.

The teenager explained that Yap had stepped out of their third-floor classroom, heading to the ground-floor girls’ restroom.

After approximately 20 minutes had passed without her return, their teacher grew concerned and went to investigate.

School Locked Down As Teachers Spot Armed Suspect

What the teacher discovered was a disturbing scene – an armed suspect behaving erratically in the school’s assembly courtyard.

“Our teacher immediately instructed us to lock the classroom doors and stay inside,” Adam recalled.

The attacker was eventually subdued by school staff and the suspect’s elder sibling.

Adam, who had been Yap’s classmate since Form One, remembered her fondly as someone who was “extremely considerate, consistently respectful and always willing to help others.”

He emphasised that neither he nor Yap had any prior connection to the alleged perpetrator.

The traumatic experience has kept Adam away from classes for two consecutive days.

Teachers Gather To Mourn Student’s Death

The attack claimed Yap’s life after she sustained fatal knife wounds to her chest and neck.

Meanwhile, the 14-year-old suspect remains in police custody pending investigation.

On Friday afternoon (17 October), emotions ran high as over 20 educators from the school gathered at the funeral parlour.

The teachers waited together in the reception area before proceeding as a group to pay their final respects.

During the solemn visit, one teacher was overcome with grief and broke down in tears, prompting colleagues to offer comfort and support.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Malay Mail.

