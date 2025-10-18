Local Artists Rally For Education In Charity Concert That’s Raised Nearly RM600 Million

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When Vanessa Reynauld takes the stage for Carlsberg Malaysia’s Top Ten Charity Concert, she’s not just performing—she’s paying it forward.

The Malaysian singer, who attended Chinese vernacular schools herself, knows firsthand how much community support these institutions need.

“As someone who came from a Chinese educational background, I truly understand how much support vernacular schools need from the community,” Reynauld said.

She’s one of seven local artists headlining this year’s concert series, which has become something of a national institution.

The Top Ten, now in its 38th year, has quietly become Malaysia’s longest-running education charity campaign.

Since 1987, it has raised over RM587 million and supported 696 schools across the country.

This year alone, the concerts are expected to raise RM15.1 million.

A New Generation Takes the Stage

For Daniel Chezi, a rising star making his Top Ten debut, the opportunity feels like coming full circle.

I was fortunate enough to receive so much growing up, and now I feel a strong desire to pay it forward.

The singer, who grew up knowing about the charity campaign, quoted an old proverb: “One generation plants the trees in whose shade another generation rests.”

The concert series will hit 10 venues across five Malaysian states—Selangor, Melaka, Johor, Sabah, and Pahang. Alongside Reynauld and Chezi, the lineup includes popular acts Fuying & Sam, Nicole Lai, Geraldine, Ribbon Ooi, and Madison Lau.

Jie Ying Tha, a three-year Top Ten veteran, has watched the platform evolve from traditional performances to more contemporary, diverse shows.

The growth reflects our community’s progress,” she noted, adding that this year’s lineup “promises a truly standout show.

From Stage to Classroom: How Entertainment Drives Change

The campaign also supports UTAR Kampar for the second consecutive year, funding education, medical, and student welfare programs.

Stefano Clini, Carlsberg Malaysia’s managing director, framed the initiative in terms of sustainable development goals.

“By supporting education at every level, we’re contributing to SDG4: Quality Education,” he said, referencing the United Nations’ fourth Sustainable Development Goal.

The company has branded this year’s campaign “Championing Education Today for a Greener Tomorrow,” linking educational support with environmental awareness—a theme that resonates with performers like Reynauld, who tries to live more sustainably by using reusable bottles and avoiding single-use plastics.

What started as a grassroots fundraising effort has become a template for how entertainment can drive social impact.

The numbers speak for themselves: nearly 700 schools supported, hundreds of millions raised, and a generation of artists who see their platform as more than just a performance space.

Concert schedules and more information are available on Carlsberg Malaysia’s social media channels and website.

READ MORE: Carlsberg Malaysia’s Top Ten Charity To Raise RM17.4 Million For Education

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.