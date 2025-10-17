[Watch] Fake Dog Catchers Terrorise Malaysian Pet Owners In Elaborate Extortion Scam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A brazen extortion racket targeting dog owners across Kuala Lumpur has left families traumatised and pets stolen, with scammers posing as official animal control officers to demand ransom payments.

The shocking scheme came to light after a family in OUG shared their terrifying encounter on social media, sparking an avalanche of similar stories from victims across the city.

The nightmare began on a typical morning when a white van pulled up outside a family home in OUG.

Two men wearing blue polo shirts emblazoned with “Baity Services Sdn Bhd” jumped out, armed with dog-catching equipment, and made a beeline for the family’s beloved pet that had been raised from a puppy for over a decade.

Despite the dog wearing a visible DBKL tag and being supervised by the owner’s mother in their own yard, the men aggressively pursued and captured the animal.

The Ransom Demand

When the terrified family confronted the men, they claimed to be “DBKL-authorised dog catchers” and threatened to take the pet to the pound unless the family paid thousands in fines.

With their dog already stuffed into a metal cage in the back of the van and no way to verify the men’s credentials, the desperate family felt they had no choice but to negotiate.

After a tense standoff, the scammers demanded the family meet them in a back alley to “settle” the matter, ultimately extorting RM200 before releasing the traumatised pet.

The incident left lasting scars on the family, with the mother unable to sleep for days, haunted by images of her dog struggling in the cage.

But their ordeal was far from unique – online searches revealed that “Baity Services Sdn Bhd” is actually a pest control company with no connection to DBKL whatsoever.

A Pattern of Terror

Social media posts and Google reviews paint a disturbing picture of a systematic operation that has been terrorising pet owners across multiple districts for years.

The same company has reportedly struck in Kepong, Cheras, Ampang, and Setapak, with victims describing identical tactics: men in official-looking uniforms who deliberately provoke dogs to justify their capture, then demand payment for their release.

Some victims report being targeted repeatedly, with the scammers returning weekly to demand increasingly large sums – from hundreds of ringgit per incident to thousands for annual “protection” agreements.

The operation appears highly organised, with the perpetrators conducting surveillance to identify homes with dogs before striking.

They show no regard for whether animals are strays or beloved family pets, and brazenly operate even when owners are present.

When confronted by police reports, the scammers flee in their van, only to resurface in different neighbourhoods.

Victims Fight Back

Pet owner Tan Chloe has emerged as a vocal advocate for victims, using social media to coordinate with animal rights groups and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to build a case against the scammers.

Her September 2024 post calling for victims to come forward has resonated with dozens of families who describe years of harassment and extortion.

“We need more victims to stand up,” she wrote, documenting how the scammers have evolved from demanding three-digit sums per dog to four-digit annual “protection” fees.

The psychological toll on families has been severe, with many describing the trauma of watching their pets being forcibly taken and caged.

One commenter heartbreakingly shared that their dog never returned home, while others in Kepong confirmed the scam has been operating in their area for years.

