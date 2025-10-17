University Malaya Student Dies After Falling From Dormitory Building

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Universiti Malaya (UM) student died today(17 October) after reportedly falling from the third floor of a dormitory building at Kolej Kediaman Ke 13 on campus.

The university confirmed the student’s death in a statement, saying the victim died while receiving treatment at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM).

“Universiti Malaya expresses deep sorrow and sympathy to the family of the deceased,” the statement said.

The university, through the Student Affairs Department, is providing full support and assistance to the family during this difficult time.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation by authorities.

UM said it is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Minister Visits Hospital

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir rushed to the University of Malaya Medical Centre immediately after receiving news of the incident.

In a Facebook post, Zambry expressed condolences to the family and mentioned that authorities are awaiting an official statement from the police before the Ministry of Higher Education issues any further statements.

KPT (Ministry of Higher Education) is aware of the incident involving a Universiti Malaya student at the residential college—condolences to the family of the deceased. The authorities are conducting a full report and investigation. KPT and UM are providing immediate assistance to the family.

The university has asked all parties to respect the privacy of the student’s family and refrain from making speculation or sharing unverified information about the incident.

Universiti Malaya also calls on all campus community members to pray for the well-being of the deceased’s soul and strength for the family.

READ MORE: School Says Accident, Police Say Assault In Sabah Student Injury Case

READ MORE: Teachers Run Metal Detector On Students At Bandar Utama School After Stabbing Incident

READ MORE: [Watch] Student Stabbed 200 times: Mother Denies Daughter Knew Attacker, Slams False Social Media Reports

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.