School Says Accident, Police Say Assault In Sabah Student Injury Case

There was no bullying or fighting involved in the viral incident showing an injured female student in Sipitang, Sabah, covered in blood, the school’s headmaster said.

In an official statement, SK Padang Berampah headmaster Ag Ku Jainuddin Ag Wahab said initial investigations found the incident was an accident that occurred while students were playing together.

“As immediate action, the school brought the injured student to the hospital for treatment. The viral photo was taken during the journey to the hospital,” the statement read.

The school has contacted and informed the student’s parents about the incident.

Ag Ku Jainuddin said the school will continue to prioritise the welfare and safety of all students and will implement improvements to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

The headmaster took full responsibility for the incident and thanked all parties who understood the actual situation.

Social media posts showed the student recovering in the hospital with her head bandaged, but otherwise appears to be in good condition, with her family by her side. (Pix: Dun Sindumin Sipitang)

Police Statement Reveals A Different Account

However, the Sipitang District Police have issued a separate statement providing a different account of the incident.

According to the police media statement signed by Superintendent Awang Anak Suanda, the incident occurred around 7:40 AM.

The police confirmed receiving a report regarding an incident involving a female student who sustained a head injury after being struck by a belt by a male student.

Initial investigations found that the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding between the two students. The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for further action. Police take this incident seriously and will call relevant witnesses to assist in the investigation.

Police Warn Against Sharing Child Victim Details On Social Media

The police also emphasised that disclosing or disseminating information related to children, especially through social media platforms, constitutes a serious offence under Section 15(1) of the Child Act 2001 (Act 611), which prohibits revealing the identity of children involved in any proceedings or criminal incidents.

Therefore, the public is reminded to be more careful and responsible in handling such information to protect the safety and welfare of children.

The speculation around the incident was heightened following the recent tragic death of secondary school student Yap Shing Xuen, who was stabbed to death in her school’s toilet in Bandar Utama on 14 October.

Her mother reported that the assailant inflicted over 200 stab wounds on her daughter, prompting widespread concern about school safety across Malaysia.

