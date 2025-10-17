Penang Records Highest Per Capita Income In Malaysia At RM76,033

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Penang has achieved the highest per capita income among Malaysian states, reaching RM76,033 in 2024 – significantly above the national average of RM56,734.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced the figures following a Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently.

According to NCER data covering 2021 to 2024, all northern corridor states – including Penang, Kedah, Perak and Perlis – showed consistent income growth.

However, Penang was the only state to exceed the national average.

The per capita income figure represents the total income of all Penang residents divided by the state’s population, meaning it reflects an average rather than individual earnings.

Economic Diversification Pays Off

Chow attributed the achievement to Penang’s economic transformation from traditional manufacturing to technology innovation and smart city initiatives.

He said the state is moving toward becoming a model for “high income, high quality of life.”

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that continued collaboration between the state government and residents will attract more high-value investments and create quality job opportunities.

Aerial view of Georgetown with KOMTAR in the middle, showcasing Penang’s urban landscape that has contributed to the state achieving Malaysia’s highest per capita income of RM76,033 in 2024. The blend of traditional shophouses and modern high-rise developments reflects the state’s economic transformation from manufacturing to technology and smart city initiatives. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The news quickly went viral on social media, with many users making light-hearted comments like “Penang people really have money!”

Some were confused and asked whether the RM76,033 figure was a monthly or yearly amount – it represents annual income, not monthly earnings.

Morning scene at Jelutong Market, where locals go for breakfast and shop for fresh produce, representing the everyday economic activity that contributes to Penang’s achievement as Malaysia’s highest per capita income state at RM76,033 in 2024. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

What This Really Means

Having the highest per capita income doesn’t mean everyone in Penang is wealthy, as this figure is just an average that can be skewed if a few rich people earn millions while most others earn much less.

The per capita income also doesn’t tell the whole story about people’s actual living standards since it doesn’t factor in housing costs, healthcare access, or general quality of life.

When comparing incomes across different places, it’s important to consider what that money can actually buy – RM1,000 might purchase much more in a smaller town compared to Kuala Lumpur.

A gas cylinder delivery worker takes a break on his motorcycle in Georgetown, symbolising the essential service workers who contribute to Penang’s diverse economy. While Penang leads in high-tech manufacturing and services, traditional blue-collar jobs like gas delivery remain crucial for daily life, highlighting the income disparity that exists even in Malaysia’s most prosperous state. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Adjusting for “purchasing power parity” (PPP) means looking at how much goods and services your income can actually afford in your specific location, rather than just the raw dollar amount.

This gives a clearer picture of people’s real living standards and spending power.

So while the RM76,033 average sounds impressive on paper, individual experiences may vary greatly depending on income distribution and local costs.

