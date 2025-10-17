Malaysian Ditches RM15,000 Job To Deliver Food After Mental Health Crisis

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian who worked in the plantation sector took a dramatic career pivot from a high-paying corporate job to food delivery, all in the name of mental health.

The man, posting on Threads under the handle mohdzulll, revealed he walked away from a RM15,000 monthly salary (including commission) after being diagnosed with major depressive disorder and panic attacks.

His candid post about trading financial security for peace of mind has struck a chord with over 42,000 viewers and sparked conversations about work-life balance in Malaysia’s demanding corporate culture.

The anonymous worker spent two years in the plantation sector before reaching his breaking point due to a toxic work environment.

I don’t have to answer to my boss at 3 am anymore or fake a smile at 8 am meetings with fussy clients,” he wrote.

He acknowledged that while his income is “super unstable,” he’s genuinely happy for the first time in years.

Finding Freedom on Two Wheels

His new life as a gig worker has given him something money couldn’t buy: time with family and friends, the ability to play games when he wants, and most importantly, mental peace.

The man also revealed he stopped taking his medication about a month ago and feels “free” for the first time in a while, though he clarified his new life “isn’t perfect, but it feels lighter.”

When asked if he’d return to his previous field, he said he has no immediate plans and is focused on recovering his mental and physical health.

The post has resonated deeply with other Malaysians facing similar struggles, with many sharing their own stories of leaving high-stress careers.

One commenter who has battled depression since 2018 wrote about finding peace as a homemaker doing freelance work, while another left the oil and gas industry for e-hailing services, even turning down an offer from a top oil and gas company to protect his sanity.

The huge number of people responding to his story shows that this isn’t just one person’s problem – it’s happening to lots of workers across Malaysia.

READ MORE: UTP Graduate Changes 4 Job In 7 Years, Takes His Salary From RM3,500 To RM15,000

READ MORE: [Watch] Accountant’s Salary Grows From RM2,800 To RM20,000 In 10 Years

READ MORE: Woman Laments Husband’s RM7,000 Salary Not Enough For Kids, Vacations

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.