[Watch] Student Stabbed 200 times: Mother Denies Daughter Knew Attacker, Slams False Social Media Reports

The mother of a 16-year-old student who was stabbed to death at a Bandar Utama school has revealed her daughter suffered 200 stab wounds, contradicting earlier reports of 50, as she pleaded for an end to false narratives surrounding the brutal killing.

Wong Lee Ping told a press conference at the Nirvana funeral home that the pathologist confirmed her daughter had been stabbed 200 times, with wounds both large and small covering the right side of her body, including her neck and lungs.

“My daughter was stabbed 200 times, not 50 as reported. There were large and small wounds on the right side of her body, including the neck and lungs,” Wong said, her voice breaking as she described the extent of the attack.

Police investigations revealed the 14-year-old male suspect had jumped from the top of a locked toilet cubicle before launching the savage attack on Tuesday (14 October).

“My daughter screamed for help, but the toilet door was locked. By the time the teacher broke down the door, my daughter was already gone,” Wong recounted.

Grieving mother Wong breaks her silence today (16 October), revealing that police informed her that her 16-year-old daughter suffered 200 stab wounds in the Bandar Utama school attack. Seputeh MP Teresa Kok accompanied the family at the emotional press conference, where Wong firmly denied viral social media claims about her daughter having any relationship with the 14-year-old suspect.

They Never Even Knew Each Other – Mother Debunks Relationship Rumours

The grieving mother firmly denied viral social media claims that her Form 4 daughter had any relationship with the Form 2 suspect.

“My daughter didn’t even know that boy. She was Form 4, he was Form 2 – they never met or had any contact,” she said, dismissing speculation about a romantic connection.

Wong also refuted rumours that her daughter had been sexually assaulted, calling such claims “completely false” and urging people to stop spreading lies that were compounding the family’s anguish.

“Please stop all the false stories. My daughter was the real victim,” she said, visibly distressed by the misinformation circulating online.

The mother called for justice and improved school security, saying schools should be safe havens, not places of fear.

She also warned against fraudulent QR code donation schemes circulating online, advising those wishing to contribute to visit Nirvana directly.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed that the suspect had never expressed romantic feelings toward the victim, with stab wounds to the chest and neck identified as the cause of death following an autopsy at University Malaya Medical Centre.

